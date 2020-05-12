Papers: Manchester United to push ahead with trio of signings

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national and regional newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United will press ahead with plans to sign three players in the next transfer window despite uncertainty surrounding the summer market.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is aiming to 'keep his foot on the accelerator' and see how far it can take him after another impressive season away from the club.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has opposed the Premier League's plan to resume in London.

Tottenham have no intention of selling or loaning out club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who has been linked with Barcelona and Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Former Liverpool forward Rickie Lambert has branded Mario Balotelli a "disgrace" for his efforts in training.

Liverpool look set to be crowned Premier League champions whether or not another ball is kicked, with the Football Association refusing to sanction either the season being voided or scrapping relegation.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Jonjo Shelvey has hailed the performance of Steve Bruce in the Newcastle dugout this season.

Laurent Robert is hoping that a Newcastle takeover can see the club return to the Champions League.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are confident of signing £60m-rated Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports.

Kylian Mbappe was reportedly 'flattered' that Jurgen Klopp called his father to register his interest in signing him.

Kylian Mbappe is flattered by Liverpool's interest

Liverpool feel "insulted" that many believe their fans would not respect public health guidelines in any Premier League return.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jari Litmanen says he was so sick from the coronavirus he didn't miss football in the slightest.

Manchester United could have paid £50m less for Bruno Fernandes had they waited until the summer transfer window, says Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas.

DAILY MAIL

Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius is a top target for Manchester United as the club prepare to offer £35million for the starlet.

Premier League clubs head into two crucial days of squad meetings amid a flurry of worried WhatsApp texts from players ahead of Project Restart.

UEFA will extend their May 25 deadline if the Premier League need more time to present their restart plans.

Joan Laporta wants to be reunited with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona next summer if he becomes president.

Liverpool have received the green light to restart work on their new £50m training ground - but doubts remain about whether they will be able to use it for the 2020-21 season.

THE SUN

Manchester United stars Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah got shown red cards on Monday - after trying to train on a private school's pitch.

Saido Berahino says he "would jump at the chance" to return to West Brom.

Arsenal are eager to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan but Roma are unwilling to pay their £15m asking price.

Manchester United's Sergio Romero has been ordered to tear down a £20,000 adventure playground on his front garden - after neighbours likened it to a "theme park".

Roma are unwilling to pay Arsenal £15m for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Chelsea whizkid Ike Ugbo is on QPR's wanted list in a £2.5m deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The risk of spreading coronavirus during a match is considerably lower for amateurs than it is for elite footballers, according to research.

The Government is expected to make leading football teams exempt from the two-week coronavirus travel quarantine in a move that would allow European ties to take place in England.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly pushing hard to sign Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

THE TIMES

The Professional Footballers' Association has reported a 60 per cent increase in the number of current and former players seeking educational support since the season was suspended in March.

THE GUARDIAN

England's cricketers are set to return to training amid hopes international matches can be staged behind closed doors this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have ordered all their foreign players to return to Scotland no later than next week to begin preparations for Scottish football's restart.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-St Mirren boss Oran Kearney is hoping to manage in Scottish football again one day.

Everton are being linked with Southampton skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Everton are being linked again with a move for Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City are reportedly in pole position to sign Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo this summer.