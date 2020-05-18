Paper Talk: Mauricio Pochettino free to sign with new club after Tottenham clause expires

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino is now free to embark on the next step of his managerial career after his Tottenham Hotspur gardening leave finally came to an end - one day after the Premier League should have finished.

Premier League clubs will have to consider isolating players for up to 14 days in hotels before matches resume with an "inspector" to be appointed for every training ground to make sure the strict rules are being followed.

The Premier League is looking at proposals to add artificial fan noise to enhance the match experience when the season resumes.

The EFL plan to make the remainder of the Championship season a festival of football, with midweek matches broadcast at tea-times and evenings.

DAILY MAIL

Roma are set to miss out on signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling on a permanent basis.

A study has shown that playing games behind closed doors can 'effectively mean a removal of home advantage'.

Plans to film dugouts and technical areas are likely to be rejected, amid fears that managers wearing microphones could bring the game into disrepute.

Raheem Sterling has cast further doubt over Project Restart by insisting that Premier League footballers need at least a month of training before they can play again.

THE SUN

Manchester United have raided the former youth club of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard by signing six youngsters.

Erling Haaland rejected a move to Juventus in January because they wanted to put him in the Under-23 squad.

La Liga's plans to restart the season involve having a maximum of 197 people inside the stadium on matchday.

DAILY MIRROR

Neil Warnock has praised Chris Wilder as a tactical genius, with the Sheffield United boss competing for a Champions League place.

Daniel Sturridge is reportedly in talks with two MLS clubs over a proposed move when his FA ban is over.

DAILY STAR

Jurgen Klopp has slammed claims that the Premier League season should be declared 'null and void' as it has been in certain other leagues around Europe.

Kyle Walker's future at Manchester City is not under threat, despite his recent misdemeanours while on coronavirus lockdown.

DAILY RECORD

Craig Halkett has told Ann Budge she has the backing of the dressing room as the Hearts owner doubled down on her legal threat after the Jambos were sent down.

Partick Thistle's players are now counting the cost of their relegation to League One through massive wage cuts.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic will offer fans refunds to cover the remaining 2019/20 matches that they will miss out on.