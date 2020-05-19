Papers: Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool in Kai Havertz race

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Kai Havertz is the target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool - with Bayer Leverkusen preparing to cash in on Germany's best young player this summer.

Barcelona are putting all of their squad except Lionel Messi, Frenkie De Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen up for sale to prevent financial meltdown.

PSV Eindhoven youngster Wouter Verstraaten has snubbed a move to Sunderland for non-league South Shields.

Arsenal are favourites to land Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu as replacement for Mesut Ozil this summer, beating Chelsea to the punch.

DAILY MAIL

Formula One have upped the battle to save the British Grand Prix by telling Boris Johnson that if it is cancelled the race will go to Germany.

The company overseeing testing of Premier League players for coronavirus have sought to assuage concerns after it was revealed their results are not 100 per cent reliable.

UEFA is considering cutting the number of teams at next year's Under 21 European Championship so it can shoehorn the tournament into a congested summer.

Danny Rose believes Premier League players are being treated as lab rats as they gear up for a return during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Lambert says it is a 'disgrace' that the EFL has not yet made a decision on the fate of the current season.

Gloucester and Wasps are among a host of Premiership clubs who have informed players that their pay cuts will continue for the 'foreseeable future', prompting fears of an exodus from the league.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Chelsea have been offered some hope in the transfer race for Jadon Sancho, after a Borussia Dortmund chief admitted the expectation of high transfer fees is likely to diminish over the course of the summer.

Manchester City are tracking Fulham teenager Cody Drameh with the Premier League champions eyeing the 18-year-old right-back as one for the future.

Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target Sandro Tonali has been widely dubbed 'the next Andrea Pirlo' - and the Italian legend himself has described his heir apparent as the best player in Serie A.

DAILY EXPRESS

Crystal Palace are ready to rival Tottenham in the chase for Ryan Fraser with boss Roy Hodgson desperate to bring the Bournemouth winger to Selhurst Park on a free transfer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Squad salary caps of £2.5million for League One and £1.25million for League Two are being proposed by the English Football League - with automatic points deductions for clubs who fail to pay their players on time.

Supporters could be forced to wear face masks to watch England play at Twickenham this autumn if crowds are permitted to attend by the Government.

The Women's Super League season is moving closer towards cancellation but there is still no decision on how the final placings will be resolved.

England Cricket's return to training has been put on hold due to complications over obtaining PPE and clearance to take county staff off furlough.

Umpires around the world will stop taking players' jumpers and caps when cricket resumes.

British No 1 Johanna Konta has called for full equality in any united body that attempted to combine the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women's Tennis Association tours.

DAILY RECORD

Cash strapped Premiership clubs have been scrambling to unlock more than £7million worth of emergency prize money from the SPFL over the past 48 hours - after Hearts made no attempt to put a legal freeze on the payments.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon says Celtic will not be encouraging any bids for their top stars including Odsonne Edouard.