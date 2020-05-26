Odion Ighalo to leave Manchester United on Sunday upon loan expiry - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national and regional newspapers...

THE TIMES

Odion Ighalo is likely to leave Manchester United on Sunday and return to Shanghai Shenhua, who have offered him a new contract worth more than £75m over four years.

The British Grand Prix is set to be reprieved after Boris Johnson intervened personally to ensure that two Formula One races can go ahead at Silverstone this summer despite the 14-day coronavirus quarantine restrictions.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona will listen to loan offers for Ousmane Dembele in the summer such is the desire to get him off the wage bill and to stop his value nose-diving.

Players are at an increased risk of muscle and joint injuries with Project Restart failing to provide a proper pre-season to build fitness, warns former England and Arsenal physio Gary Lewin.

Chelsea have opted against using the buy-back clause for winger Jeremie Boga despite becoming one of Serie A's most exciting players since joining Sassuolo in 2018.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are reportedly lining up a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey if, as expected, Leroy Sane leaves the club to join Bayern Munich.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has received a special recognition award in honour of the charity work he has contributed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Three key meetings will take place this week with the hope that the Premier League will get the green light to restart on June 19.

Premier League players are ready to give their seal of approval for Project Restart.

THE SUN

Skint Premier League clubs are considering payday-style loans with huge interest rates to stay in business.

Jurgen Klopp held a "virtual meeting" with Timo Werner over Easter to discuss a transfer to Liverpool.

Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero has backed team-mate N'Golo Kante over his COVID-19 fears.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs are not expected to have to place their squads into a 14-day quarantine period if one of their players tests positive for COVID-19, according to the Government's latest guidance.

Manchester United are ready to sanction an extension to Dean Henderson's loan at Sheffield United and allow him to finish the season at Bramall Lane.

World Rugby's influential medical group has proposed banning reset scrums and upright tackling in a huge shake-up of the sport's laws.

Championship players have been told they can opt out of training should they fear for their safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of world-leading heart doctors have warned about the potential cardiac risks of the coronavirus to sportspeople and recommended that elite athletes should not return to exercise for at least two weeks after a positive test.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have identified Bournemouth ace David Brooks as an alternative to Jadon Sancho in the transfer window.

Chelsea star Ross Barkley is not overly keen on making the move to Newcastle.

Chelsea have been warned off signing Mauro Icardi this summer from Inter Milan.

Manchester United are looking to sign Juventus stars Douglas Costa and Merih Demiral as soon as possible, according to reports in Italy.

Philippe Coutinho could be set for a surprise return to the Premier League - with Arsenal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Southampton could step up their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham - with keeper Fraser Forster included in any deal.

Gareth McAuley claims Celtic's nine-in-a-row title is a hollow triumph.

DAILY RECORD

SPFL bosses are set to call an emergency board meeting in the next 48 hours to discuss the next step in the crisis facing Hearts.

KuPS sporting director Jonne Lindblom has admitted Dundee United are among a string of teams who are tracking new Finnish star Ilmari Niskanen.

Gary Maley's Livingston future is at the mercy of social media, after the club posted a poll on whether he should be given a new contract.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Everton have been offered AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports in Italy.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal fans believe that Bukayo Saka may have hinted that he is set to sign a new contract with the club.