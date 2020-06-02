Papers: Arsenal want £20m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal will keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until the end of his contract if they cannot get more than £20m for the striker.

Promotion-chasing Preston face putting a handful of players into self-isolation in the build-up to the Championship restart after positive Covid-19 tests.

DAILY MAIL

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is unhappy with the club over their reluctance to extend the contracts of several senior players whose deals expire this month.

THE GUARDIAN

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players to wear masks and gloves when outside during the coronavirus lockdown.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City vs Liverpool and West Ham vs Chelsea are to be moved to midweek due to the FA Cup.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha admits he fears for his life in the USA.

Anthony Joshua admits his Tyson Fury fight might have to happen behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

DAILY EXPRESS

The EFL will not allow players who run out of contract this month to play for any potential new clubs this season.