Ben Chilwell: Leicester left-back tempted by Chelsea move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Ben Chilwell is tempted by a huge move to Chelsea later this summer but has not yet demanded to quit Leicester.

Premier League clubs believe there is a genuine chance of fans being able to attend games again by September.

Brandon Williams is set to be awarded a new deal by Manchester United just eight months after signing his last.

Cardiff defender Sol Bamba has called on Harry Kane to lead from the front on English football's George Floyd protests.

Manchester United have been put on alert after Wolves reportedly lowered the asking price for striker Raul Jimenez.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly spoken to Arsenal flop Ismael Bennacer over a £50m move to Manchester City.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League managers have been told to limit pre-match meetings to 15 minutes when the season restarts, while players will be allowed into the dressing rooms in shifts as part of social-distancing measures.

Derby and Leeds are said to have been left stunned after it was allegedly proposed by the head of UK's football police that their Championship match should be relocated more than 160 miles away to Southampton.

The chief executive of the Premier League has revealed that calls by the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi for it to stop the planned Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle United "are being fully considered".

Premier League clubs have headed off a row over what happens if the 2019-20 season is curtailed by agreeing to see whether the Championship manages to finish their campaign.

No other Tottenham Hotspur player has been forced to self-isolate despite a member of the squad recording the Premier League's first positive coronavirus test since contact training resumed.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United believe Paul Pogba's mouthwatering midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes will hold the key towards the Frenchman's long-term future.

Premier League football clubs' shirts are set to feature heart-shaped badges as a way of showing support to the National Health Service when the season resumes.

The League Managers' Association is set to deliver a vote of no confidence in the EFL following a raft of complaints from bosses.

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has not trained this week amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

Leeds' bid to seal Premier League promotion has suffered a setback after they recorded their first case of coronavirus.

Premier League clubs will be prevented from dressing their crowd-free stadiums with masses of advertisements for sponsors when the season resumes.

The ECB are budgeting for a bill of up to £10m to deliver England's Test and one-day games this summer.

THE SUN

Project Restart is at risk of being thrown into chaos by the UK's test-and-trace regulations - which could now strip teams of their star players.

The Premier League could still end up with no relegation at the end of the season, with FA chief Greg Clarke ready to make a U-turn over his promotion and relegation demands if the top flight and Championship cannot finish.

THE GUARDIAN

England's leading players face the increasing prospect of wage cuts and summer rugby as the sport battles to avoid financial meltdown because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DAILY RECORD

Scotland's top-flight clubs have been warned to forget about bringing their players out of lockdown next week unless they have extensive COVID-19 testing procedures in place.

SCOTTISH SUN

St Mirren have made a bold bid to sign Celtic keeper Craig Gordon.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has rubber-stamped a June 11 return to training for Premiership clubs but there was bad news when HMRC confirmed to Maxwell that players need to come off furlough when they start formal sessions.