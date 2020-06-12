Papers: Chelsea finalising Timo Werner deal

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are negotiating the final details of Timo Werner's seemingly inevitable transfer from RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund believe they have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, the highly-rated young Birmingham City midfielder.

English rugby has erupted into open warfare as the Rugby Players' Association and Premiership clubs accused each other of broken promises and fabrications in a highly damaging row over pay cuts.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are confident they will be able to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester if they secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Tottenham have told the Government they want to be at the vanguard of the return to live sport and entertainment events, and will allow their stadium to be used as a test model.

Juventus are open to selling Aaron Ramsey with Manchester United one of the potential suitors.

DAILY MIRROR

Kai Havertz is reportedly 'open' to the prospect of joining Manchester United this summer - although Chelsea still lead the race for the Bundesliga star.

Hugo Lloris has warned Manchester United to beware the return of Harry Kane.