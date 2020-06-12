Papers: Liverpool consider £110m Neves, Traore deal

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool are eyeing a £110m double swoop for Wolves stars Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.

Premier League players have not been drug tested for three months, but anti-doping officials are set to ramp up testing ahead of the restart.

Lyle Taylor is ready to help Charlton's survival fight after peace talks with manager Lee Bowyer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are negotiating the final details of Timo Werner's seemingly inevitable transfer from RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund believe they have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, the highly-rated young Birmingham City midfielder.

Barcelona are ready to pay for a portion of Philippe Coutinho's wages for him to move back to England or stay at Bayern Munich.

English rugby has erupted into open warfare as the Rugby Players' Association and Premiership clubs accused each other of broken promises and fabrications in a highly damaging row over pay cuts.

THE GUARDIAN

Hugo Lloris says he stays in contact with Mauricio Pochettino and believes Spurs' difficult season is due to exceeding potential in recent times.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are confident they will be able to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester if they secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Tottenham have told Government they want to be at the vanguard of the return to live sport and entertainment events, and will allow their stadium to be used as a test model.

Juventus are open to selling Aaron Ramsey with Manchester United one of the potential suitors.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea have been given a glimmer of hope in their bid to sign Ben Chillwell from Leicester this summer, with the Foxes lowering their £80m asking price.

Kai Havertz is reportedly 'open' to the prospect of joining Manchester United this summer - although Chelsea still lead the race for the Bundesliga star.

DAILY RECORD

Alex Dyer headed back to Scotland on Friday to officially seal his full-time return to managing Kilmarnock.