Papers: Tottenham in talks with PSG free agent Thomas Meunier

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain free agent Thomas Meunier at the end of this season.

Everton have made an audacious attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain icon Thiago Silva on a free transfer once the Brazilian's contract ends this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Napoli will not let Kalidou Koulibaly go cheaply as Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG are all told they will have to pay £90m.

The PFA is facing a third investigation after The Charity Commission appointed a specialist lawyer to undertake an independent probe of the union's charity.

Manchester United are giving serious consideration to a summer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

Premier League clubs have joined forces with Europe's elite to oppose any attempts to re-introduce international football in September.

Premier League players want their clubs to follow the FA's lead by committing to having at least one Black, Asian or ethnic minority (BAME) coach on their first-team staff.

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic as the midfielder weighs up his options ahead of a likely summer move.

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala has refused to play on in their fight against relegation with his contract set to expire amid interest from Leeds.

Watford intend to register Pape Gueye as their player on July 1 despite the Le Havre midfielder insisting he no longer wishes to join.

Lewis Hamilton is set to 'take a knee' when Formula One returns in Austria next month.

Maro Itoje said he is close to revealing his plans for next season, with it expected he will remain at Saracens despite their relegation to the Championship.

Timo Werner is expected to tell RB Leipzig that he will not compete in the final stages of the Champions League

England captain Owen Farrell expressed fears over player welfare during Monday's crunch meeting about rugby's global calendar.

THE SUN

Chelsea target Timo Werner has reportedly refused to continue RB Leipzig's Champions League journey in August.

Manchester United have installed a giant 20 square-metre TV at Carrington training ground to work on tactics ahead of the Tottenham clash.

Manchester City face four games in a 16-day shootout if they are to lift the Champions League for the first time.

DAILY STAR

Leicester's Ben Chilwell remains Chelsea's primary left-back target this summer but Frank Lampard has three back-ups.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bayern Munich have emerged as favourites to win the race for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz.

Lucy Bronze wants a proven winner to replace Phil Neville as England Women's coach and insists gender and experience should be a secondary factor in the search for his successor.

Premiership clubs are bracing themselves for a potentially devastating cut in central funding from the Rugby Football Union.

THE TIMES

Clubs in the English Football League who breach new salary caps could be forced to pay a "luxury tax" to rival clubs under proposals being considered by the EFL.

Japhet Tanganga has suffered a stress fracture of his back and has been ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur's match on Friday at home to Manchester United.

Timo Werner is expected to tell RB Leipzig that he will not compete in the final stages of the Champions League so that he can prepare for the next Premier League season.

DAILY MIRROR

Forgotten Chelsea star Marco van Ginkel has confirmed he is in talks over a new deal at Stamford Bridge - despite not having played for the club since 2013.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have conducted a back-room reshuffle with former stand-in manager Graeme Murty removed from his position as reserve team boss.

Rangers could land Florian Kamberi for a bargain £150,000 this summer - but Hull City have already made the first move for the Hibs striker.

SCOTTISH SUN

Falkirk say 'self-interest has won the day' after league reconstruction talks failed once again.

Motherwell have signed Nathan McGinley as the defender becomes the Fir Park side's third summer signing.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City are the club showing the most interest in Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi, according to reports.