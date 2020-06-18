Papers: Paul Pogba's car seized by police over number plate

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Paul Pogba's Rolls-Royce has been seized by cops after he was pulled over for driving with a French number plate.

Fikayo Tomori is Chelsea's most valuable English academy star, putting headline grabbers Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham in the shade.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow with the confirmation that centre-back Pablo Mari has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The reasons behind David Luiz's contract impasse with Arsenal have been revealed with the centre-back demanding a two-year contract instead of the proposed one.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to ease fit-again Paul Pogba back into his starting XI when they face Tottenham on Friday night.

Everton could be set to miss out on summer transfer target Gabriel Magalhaes, with the defender seemingly poised to join Napoli from French side Lille.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham's finances have been hit by the coronavirus crisis meaning expensive arrivals this summer are unlikely, but Jose Mourinho still has high hopes for his side.

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel has told Dean Henderson to forget about ousting David de Gea anytime soon and urged him to stay on loan at Sheffield United.

THE TIMES

The Premier League will tell video assistant referees to be more confident in double-checking goalline technology decisions after a crucial flaw in Hawk-Eye's system was discovered on Wednesday night.

Chris Froome may have ridden his last Tour de France for Team Ineos, with the four-times champion close to accepting a deal to join Israel Start-Up Nation