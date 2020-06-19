Papers: Manchester United given Jadon Sancho boost

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have been handed a transfer boost with Borussia Dortmund "concerned" over the future of Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal are said to be ready to swoop for French starlet Pape Gueye amid his legal dispute with Watford.

West Ham have won their battle to blow bubbles if they score at home to Wolves on Saturday.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea could save £20million on top transfer target Kai Havertz - depending on whether Bayer Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League.

Michael O'Neill returned to duty at Stoke's training ground on Friday after the all-clear from coronavirus, just as the Championship prepares to emerge from its own lockdown.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saracens have succeeded in keeping the "crown jewels" together despite their relegation from the Premiership after Mako Vunipola joined Maro Itoje in committing his future to the club.

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed he is set for talks over a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers, in a huge boost for the Midlands club.

Bill Sweeney, chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, has heralded the proposal to align the northern and southern hemisphere seasons as the most significant moment for the world game since it turned professional in 1995.