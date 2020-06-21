Papers: Premier League nearing approval of Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League are nearing an announcement on the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle, with the expectation it will be approved.

Everton have asked about Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

Manchester City are close to agreeing terms with Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia for talented teenager Filip Krastev.

Alexis Sanchez is being linked with a return to La Liga, having left Barcelona in 2014

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has offered Alexis Sanchez the chance to return to Spanish football with Real Valladolid and end his Manchester United and Inter Milan nightmare.

Former Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has agreed to return to Aberdeen, despite late interest from Championship side Reading.

THE SUN

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi faces a retrospective three-match ban after throttling Brighton striker Neal Maupay.

DAILY MIRROR

Talks are reportedly underway between Barcelona and Lionel Messi over a new contract.

Liverpool are considering a summer swoop for the highly-rated Kalidou Koulibaly but Napoli have told the Reds they are £32m short of their valuation.

Lionel Messi, 32, could be poised to sign another Barcelona contract

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Women's football clubs in Scotland's top division are unable to afford the coronavirus testing needed to resume training, with some fearing that the league will not resume until October.

Chris Froome has told team-mates he will stay with Ineos for this year's Tour de France, at least according to one of them, the Dutch rider Dylan van Baarle.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon is ready to kick-start contract talks with Ryan Christie to secure the Celtic star on a new bumper long-term deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Craig Gordon is considering a two-year deal from Hearts - as Celtic stall on an improved contract offer.

Ryan Christie has scored 21 goals in 48 league games for Celtic

THE TIMES

Gallagher Premiership matches are set to be played home and away when the league resumes in August, rather than the earlier plan to play only at neutral venues.