Arsenal make Matteo Guendouzi available in summer transfer business - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have explored using French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as a makeweight in their summer transfer business.

Manchester City are set to learn their European fate from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 13.

Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to give Moise Kean a fresh start at Everton after speaking to the striker over his breach of discipline.

The Premier League will review the findings of a study that highlighted racial bias in television commentary.

Saint-Etienne have slammed Arsenal for their U-turn over on-loan defender William Saliba which means he will be unable to play in the French Cup final.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Paul Scholes needed only nine words to describe what he had seen from Manchester United against Brighton on Tuesday night, posting on Instagram: "Well then... I think we have a football team."

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes the club still need to sign a top-class No.9, despite the recent performances of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Pep Guardiola says he would have "loved" for Leroy Sane to have stayed at Manchester City.

Claudio Bravo says he extended his Man City contract until the end of the revised season due to his incredible relationship with the club.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Rhian Brewster has admitted he doesn't know what his future holds next season after his loan spell with Swansea City.

Everton say they will wait until the end of the season before discussing Jonjoe Kenny's future.

Carlo Ancelotti insists missing out on Europa League qualification would have no impact on Everton's transfer plans.

Yannick Bolasie has opened up on his exit from Sporting CP and his absence from Everton training in a heartfelt statement.

Sandro Ramirez will finish the season with Real Valladolid after Everton agreed to extend his loan.

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated the importance of Leighton Baines to the Everton squad as the club await his response to the offer of a new one-year contract.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is happy with how Alexandre Lacazette has responded to competition from Eddie Nketiah and is tired of speculation linking the Frenchman with a summer move.

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho was a notable absentee from Borussia Dortmund's new kit launch promotion.

West Ham manager David Moyes wants to build the future of the club around academy graduate Declan Rice, despite interest in him from the Premier League's top four clubs.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden believes there should be more opportunities for BAME managers and coaches and has outlined what needs to change to start bridging the gap.

Steve Bruce has revealed he intends to sit down with Freddie Woodman at the end of the season to "review" his future.

THE SUN

Manchester City's interest in Chelsea target Nathan Ake has "intensified", according to reports.

Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of striker Pablo Moreno on a four-year deal from Juventus.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are confident of signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted Mesut Ozil deserves his £350,000-a-week salary.

Jordan Henderson is under pressure from his team-mates to have a Premier League tattoo to go with his impressive Champions League emblem.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa will launch an extensive review of their recruitment and scouting strategy at the end of the season, following a £135m spend on their return to the Premier League.

England stars Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood have agreed terms to join Manchester City ahead of the new Women's Super League season.

Manu Tuilagi remains in a stalemate with Leicester Tigers after as many as six players missed the club's deadline to sign a new contract.

Leicester Racecourse became Britain's first sporting venue to face a staff revolt over Covid-19 safety after racing proceeded despite a renewed citywide lockdown in the wake of a coronavirus spike.

SCOTTISH SUN

Southampton keeper Fraser Forster is almost certainly not returning to Celtic.

Motherwell are in talks with Rangers to bring Jake Hastie back to Fir Park on loan.

Rangers have confirmed Peter Lovenkrands is leaving the club to pursue opportunities elsewhere.