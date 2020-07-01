Arsenal up interest in Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are upping their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Mohamed Salah has made it clear that he wants to stay at Liverpool for the long term after helping the club win their first-ever Premier League title.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal and Newcastle are set for a bidding war this summer over highly-rated Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst.

Arsenal are reportedly upping their interest in Thomas Partey

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood believes Manchester United have already sealed a move for Jack Grealish.

THE TIMES

Manchester City are facing the prospect of losing their home advantage for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 game against Real Madrid with UEFA pushing for the match to be played in Portugal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Alfredo Morelos' agent has revealed he has offered his services to Napoli this summer.

Mohamed Salah is reportedly keen to extend his stay at Liverpool

Fraser Forster has stunned Celtic by snubbing the chance to come back on another season-long loan.

David Marshall could be poised for a stunning Celtic return.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic fear Fraser Forster may have lined up another summer move after the keeper took cold feet on a return to Parkhead.

Former Rangers man Andy Halliday reckons his old club should try to snap up Dundee United hitman Lawrence Shankland.

Aberdeen face an anxious 24-hour wait to discover if they have any further coronavirus outbreaks inside their own training ground.