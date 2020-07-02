Chelsea step up Kai Havertz pursuit - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are ready to step up their pursuit of Kai Havertz after the attacking midfielder plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's German Cup final against Bayern Munich.

Andros Townsend has become the first Premier League player to disown Black Lives Matter publicly after his club became the latest to attack the movement's "political agendas".

THE SUN

Manchester United, Manchester City and Wolves all face missing the start of next term because of their delayed European campaigns.

Manchester United could allow Eric Bailly to leave on loan next season - with Valencia showing interest.

Manchester United are likely to miss out on Roma forward Cengiz Under.

Kepa could be offered a get-out from his Chelsea misery with a loan move to Sevilla.

Southampton are looking to ship out flop goalkeeper Angus Gunn this summer - two years after paying £13.5m to lure him away from Manchester City.

Bournemouth captain Steve Cook has revealed Eddie Howe's players held crisis talks following Wednesday's 4-1 mauling at home to Newcastle.

DAILY MIRROR

Angel Gomes is eyeing a move abroad after leaving Manchester United at the end of June but does not have a deal yet lined up, according to reports.

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly one of three Bayern Munich loanees who have agreed to halve their wages in order to see out the season with the German champions.

DAILY STAR

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann reportedly likes the idea of moving to the Premier League, with Manchester United believed to be interested in the Frenchman.

Mauricio Pochettino's move to Newcastle could be edging closer as the former Tottenham boss has rejected the top job at Benfica.

DAILY EXPRESS

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Jude Bellingham, according to reports in Germany.

SCOTTISH SUN

Everton are the latest club to join the race for the signature of Rangers star Alfredo Morelos this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Celtic are vying with a host of teams in the UK and abroad to sign Union Berlin's international front man Sebastian Andersson, according to reports in Germany.

DAILY RECORD

Ambitious St Mirren look to have beaten off Kilmarnock for Joe Shaughnessy.