Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang demands three-year Arsenal deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly demanded a new three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week to stay at Arsenal.

Chelsea are interested in Everton defender Lucas Digne, according to reports.

Eric Garcia is set to snub Barcelona and sign a new five-year Manchester City deal - trebling his wages.

Bruno Fernandez and Paul Pogba are doubts for Manchester United's clash with Bournemouth on Saturday after a collision in training.

Manchester United have promoted 18-year-old Ethan Laird to first-team training ahead of the clash with Bournemouth.

Manchester United are reportedly set to rival neighbours Manchester City in their bid to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Chelsea star Ross Barkley is reportedly still wanted by West Ham following the club's failed loan bid in January.

Xavi Hernandez being appointed as Barcelona manager could be the key to keeping Lionel Messi at the club.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have offered to triple the wages that Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey currently earns in order to bring the Ghanaian to the Premier League, according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea are set to move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, which could pave the way for Kurt Zouma to leave the club, according to reports.

Chelsea are among a number of European clubs keeping tabs on Villarreal's Pau Torres.

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in German winger Nick Breitenbucher after the youngster's impressive form in the youth ranks at Hoffenheim.

Legendary former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has reportedly agreed to replace Quique Setien in the Nou Camp hotseat.

Wigan players have been sent an email informing them they will not be paid their wages on Friday following the club's move into administration.

Celtic have been quoted a price of £5m for Greek international goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate will not be asked to take a permanent pay cut as England manager as part of the Football Association's cost-saving measures, not least because there are fears that to do so could drive him into the hands of a Premier League club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho ahead of a possible summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez looks set to join Inter Milan on a permanent transfer this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee United are closing in on making Micky Mellon their new boss.

Robby McCrorie will head out on loan after signing a contract extension at Rangers.

DAILY RECORD

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele could be part of a Lyon fire sale as the French club get set to sell one of their prize assets for a knockdown fee.