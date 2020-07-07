Manchester City lead the race for Wolves' Adama Traore - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City and Juventus lead the race for Wolves winger Adama Traore ahead of Barcelona.

England's next generation of stars will begin returning to training over the coming weeks as academies push ahead with resuming player development.

The FA want to stage the Community Shield on Sunday, August 30 as the first game of the 2020-21 season despite uncertainty over the availability of Liverpool's potential opponents.

Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Tottenham duo Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon in part-exchange deals.

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a summer move for Paul Pogba as part of their priority transfer business ahead of next season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing up a long-term partner for Harry Maguire and has reportedly identified Nathan Ake, Tyrone Mings and Alessio Romagnoli as possible options.

Premier League clubs will ask for the transfer window to open immediately after the end of this season but that is raising concerns among teams that will still be in action that their players will be unsettled at a crucial time.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is planning showdown talks with John Stones about his future at the end of the season.

Steve Bruce has promised Newcastle's three loanees they will be given every chance to cement their Toon futures - starting at Manchester City.

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

DAILY MIRROR

Italian giants Juventus are keen on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho - and that could help a deal for German wonderkid Kai Havertz.

Pep Guardiola has refused to give John Stones any guarantees over his Manchester City future.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Rugby Football Union is more focused on burying its problem with ethnicity monitoring instead of addressing it, according to one of the UK's leading independent race equality think tanks.

England and the West Indies will both take a knee for 30 seconds before the start of the first Test in a show of support with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The odds on Rafael Nadal showing up to defend his title at next month's US Open grew much longer on Wednesday when Nadal confirmed that he will play in the rescheduled Madrid Masters event on clay.

THE GUARDIAN

Steve Bruce believes Premier League clubs should each give £2m to their lower-division counterparts as English football confronts the potentially catastrophic economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

David Moyes has said West Ham plan to start negotiations with Michail Antonio over a new contract at the end of the season.

THE TIMES

Ministers are pushing for women's sports matches to be among the first pilot events for the return of fans.

SCOTTISH SUN

Stoke City are poised to beat Celtic to the capture of David Marshall.

Rangers are set to take on Hamilton in their first match of the pre-season on Friday morning.

DAILY RECORD

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill is considering a summer swoop for former Celtic target David Turnbull.

Niko Katic believes he will be sidelined for at least six months after sustaining a serious knee injury in training last week.

Lee McCulloch looks set to be reunited with boss Robbie Neilson at Hearts after walking out on Dundee United.