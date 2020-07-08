Papers: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil open to USA or Turkey move
Last Updated: 08/07/20 11:40pm
THE SUN
Mesut Ozil is planning an Arsenal getaway and has told friends he will only consider playing in the USA or Turkey.
Tottenham are reportedly confident of signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea this summer.
Matteo Guendouzi's ex-boss believes the Arsenal bad boy's "attitude" could damage morale within their squad and ruin his career.
DAILY MAIL
Carlo Ancelotti has been told he can revamp Everton's squad but it does not mean he will rush out to reunite with some former superstars.
Daniel Sturridge is reportedly open to a move to the United States as he eyes up developing his music label in America.
THE TIMES
The FA could invite the winners of the Championship to play Liverpool in the Community Shield if the FA Cup winners cannot take part due to European commitments.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
DAILY EXPRESS
Liverpool have been linked with a sensational return for Philippe Coutinho with the star set to quit Barcelona this summer.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood was offered "life-changing" money to join Juventus.
SCOTTISH SUN
AC Milan have targeted Kristoffer Ajer as part of a £75m summer signing spree.