Papers: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil open to USA or Turkey move

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Mesut Ozil is planning an Arsenal getaway and has told friends he will only consider playing in the USA or Turkey.

Tottenham are reportedly confident of signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea this summer.

Is Kurt Zouma on his way out of Chelsea?

Matteo Guendouzi's ex-boss believes the Arsenal bad boy's "attitude" could damage morale within their squad and ruin his career.

DAILY MAIL

Carlo Ancelotti has been told he can revamp Everton's squad but it does not mean he will rush out to reunite with some former superstars.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will be given money to spend in the transfer window

Daniel Sturridge is reportedly open to a move to the United States as he eyes up developing his music label in America.

THE TIMES

The FA could invite the winners of the Championship to play Liverpool in the Community Shield if the FA Cup winners cannot take part due to European commitments.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have been linked with a sensational return for Philippe Coutinho with the star set to quit Barcelona this summer.

Could Philippe Coutinho end up back at Anfield?

DAILY STAR

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood was offered "life-changing" money to join Juventus.

SCOTTISH SUN

AC Milan have targeted Kristoffer Ajer as part of a £75m summer signing spree.