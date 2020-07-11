Manchester City could hand Sergio Aguero new contract - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City have not ruled out handing Sergio Aguero a new contract to keep the Argentine striker at the Etihad until 2022.

Nuno Espirito Santo is close to agreeing a new deal to stay at Wolves.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

The result of Sunday's North London derby could be pivotal to the future of Harry Kane.

Crisis club Wigan Athletic are ready to move out more players in a desperate rush to tempt a buyer.

The Premier League have been blasted and accused of a "shameful" lack of action to increase their diversity.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a message to Jadon Sancho in an apparent attempt to persuade the Borussia Dortmund star to join Manchester United.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele if they fail in their chase for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports.

Tottenham fans are preparing to fly a 'Levy Out' banner over the club's stadium during the North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.

British Olympians were used as guinea pigs to test an experimental substance in a secret UK Sport project costing hundreds of thousands of pounds of public money in a bid to enhance their performance at London 2012, an MoS investigation has found.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The 18 counties have been warned that returning to four-day cricket without eight to 12 weeks of preparation poses a "significant" risk of serious stress fractures and could leave them open to litigation from injured players.