Manchester United could sacrifice Luke Shaw to sign Ben Chilwell - Papers

DAILY MIRROR

Luke Shaw could be sacrificed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United turn their focus towards Ben Chilwell.

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has issued a warning to Manchester United over their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Alexis Sanchez's future is still very much up in the air as Inter Milan and his parent club Manchester United attempt to reach an agreement over the player.

Liverpool have been told to re-sign Philippe Coutinho - but should first expect an apology from the Brazilian for the way he left.

THE SUN

American midfielder Weston McKennie is set to leave Schalke this summer with Chelsea and Liverpool interested.

DAILY MAIL

Kai Havertz will reportedly only join Chelsea as long as they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Norwich feel they are in good shape for the future despite their relegation.

Viv Anderson claims racism has made its way back into football.

THE TIMES

The FA is hoping that grassroots football will return by this weekend. Guidelines for staging amateur games for both adults and children will be published in the next few days if the FA gets the go-ahead from the government.

THE GUARDIAN

Pep Guardiola has admitted he is uncertain if Manchester City will have their two-year ban from European competition quashed when the verdict is delivered on Monday.

David de Gea could have another decade at the top, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea winger Willian has rejected a lucrative three-year deal with Inter Miami in the MLS and wants to stay in Europe.

The Welsh Rugby Union is believed to be close to an agreement with its English counterpart to secure the use of Twickenham.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leigh Griffiths has been reassured his Celtic career is not over - as he vowed to prove his critics wrong.

Celtic have denied making a move for Israeli goal machine Shon Weissman.

Steven Naismith insists he will be ready for Scotland's next five games - even if Hearts have not played by then.

Hearts have called a halt to their search for a new sporting director with the appointment set to be delayed until next year.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic defender Jack Hendry is set to sign a one-year loan deal with KVV Oostende.

Long-standing kitman Tam McCourt is set to be axed as part of Hibs' savage cost-cutting exercise - just days after the club splashed out on three signings.