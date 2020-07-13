Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly in new transfer plans - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City will accelerate plans to rebuild their squad and Kalidou Koulibaly could form the centre-piece of their new plans.

Jose Mourinho will speak with Serge Aurier and allow him to decide whether or not he can face Newcastle United on Wednesday night after the right-back's brother was shot dead.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City will throw money at strengthening their squad after their European ban was scrapped on Monday.

Manchester City had a legal team as strong as their playing squad to overturn Champions League ban and were preparing for the CAS case before the original UEFA ban had even been handed down.

Premier League clubs have told fans they expect the Government to allow them to attend matches next season as the EFL cancelled plans for a limited trial of supporters in stadiums next week.

THE SUN

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has thrown cold water over speculation of Neymar moving to the Nou Camp but confirmed transfer talks with Lautaro Matinez.

Mesut Ozil has insisted nothing has changed regarding Mesut Ozil after the German was again omitted from the Gunners matchday squad.

THE TIMES

Members of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team will delay their arrivals in Budapest this week due to the heightened quarantine restrictions that are affecting UK citizens in Hungary