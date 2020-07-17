Saudi Arabian Newcastle takeover in doubt as MPs move to block it - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A group of cross-party MPs have launched an 11th-hour bid to torpedo the Saudi Arabia takeover at Newcastle United, by telling the Premier League any deal will help whitewash the state's repressive regime.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the shortlist of candidates at Inter Milan and Juventus, should the Italian clubs sack their manager at the end of the season.

Everton have made a bid of £18m for Southampton's highly-rated midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos has emerged as a leading centre-half target for Pep Guardiola as the Manchester City manager prepares to overhaul his defence.

The Rugby Football Union is to seek external funding, including donations from benefactors and blue chip companies, in order to bolster the budget available for Eddie Jones.

The British and Irish Lions and South Africa have struck a ground-breaking deal to allow film crews to make a fly-on-the-wall documentary

THE SUN

Jude Bellingham turned down a stunning last-minute bid from Bayern Munich before sealing his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United have ramped up their coronavirus prevention protocols - as more staff start returning to Carrington this week.

Arsenal have made a late move for Nice defender Malang Sarr.

Iceland are hoping to allow fans to watch their Nations League opener with England in September - but this could be blocked by UEFA.

DAILY MAIL

Antonio Rudiger is facing an uncertain future, with Chelsea yet to offer the defender a new contract.

Manchester United are close to finalising terms for Real Madrid left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham is attracting interest from Burnley and Newcastle United.

Derby are hopeful the decision to overturn Manchester City's European ban will boost their chances of avoiding punishment from the EFL.

Championship clubs have demanded a meeting in person next week to resolve the salary cap row after being unable to agree new spending limits.

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz wants to join Chelsea next season despite interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, according to reports in Germany.

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez called for Karim Benzema to be given the Ballon d'Or after he scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season to hand his team the title.

THE TIMES

Tottenham are interested in signing Demarai Gray from Leicester to add to the expected arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Felipe Anderson is likely to leave West Ham United this summer, even if the club stays in the Premier League.

Everton have made a bid in the region of £14m for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Saracens are in talks with their senior England players over how to keep their competitive edge during the long period between the end of next year's Six Nations Championship and the start of the Lions tour of South Africa.

DAILY MIRROR

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly confident of completing a move to Liverpool after he turned down a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Liverpool seem likely to dip into the transfer market for a backup left-back this summer after Yasser Larouci moved to the brink of leaving the Premier League champions.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are one of several clubs showing interest in River Plate defender Luciano Vera, reports claim.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have reportedly identified Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Inter Milan have asked Manchester United if Alexis Sanchez can play for them in the Europa League once domestic league campaigns across the continent have been completed.

Thiago Alcantara could join Liverpool this summer because he is "very sure" that Bayern Munich will sell him, despite recent interest from Manchester United.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is set to clinch a dream move to the English Premier League with Sheffield United.