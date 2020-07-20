Papers: Jadon Sancho will have to push through Man Utd move

DAILY MAIL

Jadon Sancho will have to push through a move to Manchester United, with Borussia Dortmund demanding at least £100m.

Juventus are reportedly looking to sell Douglas Costa and bring in Wolves forward Raul Jimenez in replacement.

Former Leicester City boss Claude Puel is one of the candidates being lined up by Watford to take over at the club at the end of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo is committed to Wolves and does not plan on leaving the club any time soon.

Napoli have registered interest in Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, who has enjoyed an outstanding season on loan with Trabzonspor.

THE SUN

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is rumoured to be at the heart of a transfer tug-of-war between Brighton, Burnley, Everton, and Leicester.

Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has reportedly passed a Napoli medical.

West Ham teen sensation Benicio Baker-Boaitey is set to join German giants Bayern Munich.

Andy Carroll has offered to play centre-back for Newcastle when they face Brighton on Monday.

Watford caretaker boss Hayden Mullins will use skipper Troy Deeney to pull the squad together as he fights to save them from the drop.

Danny Cowley was sacked just two days after he rescued Huddersfield from relegation after rows over recruitment.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool may have hit the jackpot by signing Dutch star Sepp van den Berg last year, according to 'Moneyball' star Billy Beane.

Manchester United are still interested in signing Sporting Lisbon teenager Nuno Mendes, reports claim, with Liverpool also keen.

John Terry is being considered by Bristol City to become their next manager after the Championship club were turned down by first-choice Steven Gerrard.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce fears his summer transfer budget will be cut as he tries to build for next season.

Kai Havertz is reportedly "very interested" in a move to Chelsea - but Frank Lampard's side must secure Champions League football to land the attacker.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he and Director of Football Marcel Brands will share responsibility for this summer's recruitment at Goodison Park.

DAILY RECORD

Captain Scott Brown insists Celtic will be in safe hands if Scott Bain starts the season between the sticks.

SCOTTISH SUN

Boyhood Rangers fan Kenny McLean is not for sale 'at any price', Norwich boss Daniel Farke has insisted.

Rangers youngster Jamie Barjonas is set to spend the final year of his Ibrox contract out on loan, according to a report.