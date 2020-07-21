Papers: Juventus make contact with Mauricio Pochettino

Paper talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Juventus have made contact with a representative of Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

Manchester United are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to reports.

Could Mauricio Pochettino be on his way to Serie A?

David de Gea could be axed for Manchester United's crucial Champions League bid this week.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Chelsea are prepared to more than double Dean Henderson's wages in an attempt to prise him away from Manchester United.

Manchester United have made an enquiry for Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye - according to reports.

United will pay Sporting Lisbon €5million after Bruno Fernandes features in two more games this season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool won't be forced into heavy spending this summer by the likes of Chelsea as he outlined the club's approach for the forthcoming transfer window.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has placed Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens at the top of his transfer list, according to reports in Germany.

Manchester United will hold talks with Dean Henderson next week as the pressure grows on under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea.

Chris Hughton has held discussions with Bristol City over becoming their next manager.

Watford face a damaging financial headache if they are relegated as a number of their stars have their salaries ring-fenced.

Southampton are set to complete the £10.9m signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

Liverpool fans' hopes Curtis Jones can follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard are becoming a reality, with the club trusting the teen with the Anfield icon's old No 17 for next season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Dean Smith says Aston Villa's billionaire owners will spend big again if the club stays up.

Could Chris Hughton be about to return to management?

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as favourites, ahead of Everton, to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

THE TIMES

Nigel Pearson is to be paid a £1m bonus if Watford stay in the Premier League despite being dismissed as their head coach with two matches of the season left.

Chelsea have edged closer to securing Kai Havertz and stepped up their interest in Declan Rice.

DAILY MIRROR

Claude Puel is the early favourite for the Watford job following Nigel Pearson's sacking.

Manchester United are facing splashing out millions as Bruno Fernandes edges closer to triggering two clauses in his contract.

Referees are showing fewer yellow cards since the Premier League restarted, according to new research.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool could be looking at defensive options to sign, with one target being Norwich City's Jamal Lewis, it's been claimed.

Jamal Leiws is reportedly on Liverpool's radar

Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea this summer and is reportedly being pressured to join Sevilla by his father.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic could be faced with a run of festive fixture chaos if the SFA rubber-stamp plans to complete last season's Scottish Cup before the end of the year.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon has admitted every Celtic player is up for sale at the right price.

Motherwell are braced for an approach from Huddersfield for boss Stephen Robinson.