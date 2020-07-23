Papers: Chelsea scout Atletico's Jose Gimenez

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ed Woodward will look to appoint a director of football at Manchester United after putting the role back on his agenda.

Chelsea have scouted Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez as Frank Lampard assesses his options should he choose to make changes to his central defenders this summer.

Valencia are playing hardball with Manchester City over a fee for winger Ferran Torres as the Spanish club seek to raise around €80m (£73m) through player sales.

The Premier League will consider allowing Manchester United, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers a delayed start to next season depending on how far they go in European competition.

The Government are set to respond to a petition started by Wigan Athletic Supporters Club to change the EFL's owners-and-directors test.

England are considering leaving Dom Bess out for their final Test against the West indies with Ben Stokes likely to play only as batsman.

Leading members of the England Sevens squad say they have been told to find new jobs for up to five months with their funding due to expire on August 31.

The European Tour's medical team are supporting Andrew "Beef" Johnston after the Englishman withdrew from the British Masters after just nine holes due to fears concerning his mental health.

THE SUN

Michail Antonio has landed an incredible £250,000 bonus for scoring West Ham's penalty against Manchester United.

Arsenal are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's house was burgled while Jurgen Klopp's side lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night, police have confirmed.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is urging the club to splash some of their promotion cash to seal a £20m deal for Grady Diangana.

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia has reached a "total agreement" with the agent of Kai Havertz ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to reports in Italy.

DAILY MIRROR

David Moyes will join the battle for Said Benrahma should Brentford fail in their Premier League promotion bid.

Dennis Bergkamp has hinted he would be open to the idea of returning to Arsenal as he considers a route back into football coaching.

DAILY MAIL

A number of leading Premier League clubs have turned to a company run by a former Government intelligence agent in a bid to tackle cyber criminals.

Roy Hodgson is set for key talks with the Crystal Palace hierarchy as the club plan their long-term future.

THE TIMES

The Premier League will extend its ban on players spitting during matches to next season and will take steps to remind clubs of the new protocol after numerous incidents that breached social distancing rules.