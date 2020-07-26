Papers: Liverpool ask about Schalke centre back Ozan Kabak

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have asked about Schalke's highly-rated centre back Ozan Kabak.

Leeds United have made an approach for Gent forward Jonathan David.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer and could include Jorginho in a swap deal, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta revealed Shkodran Mustafi faces a long injury lay-off after ruling the Arsenal defender out of next weekend's FA Cup final.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confessed that no club has felt the financial effects of coronavirus more than the Catalan giants.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has agreed a new five-year contract to stay at St Mary's until 2025.

Newcastle are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Demarai Gray's situation at Leicester City.

West Ham manager David Moyes will have a look at Grady Diangana in pre-season before deciding whether to allow him out on loan.

UEFA is ready to move the venues for August's Women's Champions League should Spain's new flurry of coronavirus cases mean it is not safe to play the tournament there.

THE SUN

Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella is rumoured to be on Chelsea's transfer target list following their qualification for a coveted Champions League spot.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to allow up to 17 players to leave the club this summer either on loan or permanent deals.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are set to open transfer talks with Bordeaux for Josh Maja, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Dave Cormack has fired down a gauntlet to the SPFL to buck up its business acumen and get more funds into the game.