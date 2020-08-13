Papers: Phillipe Coutinho's Barcelona future to be resolved after Champions League

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho will resolve his future after the Champions League has finished, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Joorabchian has also said it will not be long before Willian's new club is announced as he closes in on a move to Arsenal.

Liverpool hold no interest in Vasco da Gama starlet Talles Magno.

Borussia Dortmund's determination to keep Jadon Sancho in the news only strengthens the belief at Manchester United that they want to sell the England international.

Barcelona legend Xavi says he thinks the time is not right for him to coach the Catalan club.

Mesut Ozil has reiterated his intention to see out his contract at Arsenal and hinted his absence from the team may have been caused by refusing to take a pay cut.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Borussia Dortmund have risked further embarrassment after Sebastian Kehl, the head of licensed player division, reiterated Jadon Sancho was staying at the club.

Manchester United's reported interest in Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes may be hit by the French club's Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Nicolas Otamendi is set to leave Manchester City after five years and return to former club Valencia, according to reports.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen is poised to start the academy season with Manchester United after Tromso confirmed he is no longer their player.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Reports in Italy are suggesting Everton are 'locked in negotiations' with Napoli to sign Allan.

Everton Soares has reportedly arrived in Lisbon ahead of a move to Benfica.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have made a fresh approach for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati, according to reports in Spain.

Arsene Wenger reportedly turned down an offer to replace Quique Setien as Barcelona boss.

Jurgen Klopp made personal contact with Kostas Tsimikas to convince the 24-year-old to sign for Liverpool.

Arsenal transfer target Thomas Partey is reportedly looking for a £200,000-a-week deal if he moves to the Premier League this summer.

Manchester City are refusing to give up on having Sergio Aguero fit to spearhead their bid for Champions League glory.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have put all other transfer business on hold as they focus on striking a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Watford star Ismaila Sarr has called Liverpool a 'great team' amid increasing speculation about his future.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish would welcome a move to Manchester United this summer.

Juventus have made former Manchester United and Tottenham transfer target Paulo Dybala available for sale this summer, but they will only accept an extremely lucrative bid from any interested teams.

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected a bid from Arsenal to take Dani Ceballos back to the Emirates on loan next season.

THE SUN

Manchester City have made an opening offer of £57m plus bonuses for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jadon Sancho is under increasing pressure from Borussia Dortmund to make a public statement devoting himself to the club.

Turkish side Trabzonspor are in advanced talks with Arsenal over midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed he is the Barcelona star who tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League players have been warned to dodge social media while holidaying abroad to avoid quarantine questions on their return.

Manchester United's move for Jadon Sancho is in danger of collapsing with Borussia Dortmund increasingly bemused by their approach to the negotiations.

Premier League clubs are at loggerheads with the Government over plans for the safe return of fans to stadiums.

Scott Parker is set to be rewarded with a new contract that includes a significant Premier League survival bonus.

Real Madrid players have been told there will be no new signings this summer because of the financial impact of Covid-19, according to reports.

Wolves are on a collision course with the Premier League over the start of next season.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United appear to be switching their focus from signing Jadon Sancho to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, but could face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Wolves are set to offer manager Nuno Espirito Santo a new £5m-a-year deal to keep him at Molineux.

Jordan Pickford is facing a battle to convince Carlo Ancelotti he still has a future at Everton.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are confident of agreeing a new deal with Michail Antonio and plan to reward the forward's excellent late-season form with a pay rise.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association has confirmed the first-ever double header men's and women's Community Shield will be played at Wembley this summer on August 29.

THE TIMES

Benfica are confident they will sign Jan Vertonghen after he was released by Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham have valued Declan Rice at more than £80m amid renewed interest from Chelsea.

Willian has passed his medical at Arsenal and is expected to sign a three-year contract in the next 48 hours, after leaving Chelsea.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen's striker jinx has struck again - with Ryan Edmondson now crocked.

DAILY RECORD

Swiss side St Gallen are set to rival Hibernian in the fight to land Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie.

Rangers, Motherwell and Hibs are set to escape SFA punishment for breaching coronavirus testing protocol.