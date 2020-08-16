Chelsea closing on deal for Ben Chilwell after breakthrough in talks with Leicester - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national and regional newspapers...

SUNDAY TIMES

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City after a breakthrough in talks.

Mikel Arteta has won a power battle at Arsenal after Raul Sanllehi left his post as the club's head of football.

Ben Chilwell could yet be on his way to Chelsea after a breakthrough in talks with current club Leicester

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe doesn't plan to return to football until Christmas as he recharges his batteries following his departure from the Vitality Stadium.

Southampton have been left stunned as Chinese shirt sponsor LD Sports is set to quit the club before the new season - a shock decision that could cost the club £15m.

Barcelona could delay announcing the sacking of Quique Setien until next week as internal debate rages at the club over whether former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino is the best man to take over, with Ronald Koeman now seemingly in pole position for the role.

Manchester United are set to make Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez their top transfer target this summer, according to reports.

Newcastle United expect to finalise the signing of midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer after he underwent medical tests on Saturday.

Wolves are continuing discussions with Sporting Braga over a £23m deal for striker Paulinho.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City believe they are in pole position to sign Lionel Messi if the Argentine quits Barcelona in the aftermath of the club's Champions League humiliation.

Leicester are chasing down Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico - just in case they lose Kasper Schmeichel to Chelsea or Manchester United.

Joshua King has emerged as a target for Portuguese giants Benfica.

Chris Smalling still has a future at Manchester United - despite a year out on loan at Roma in Serie A.

Jack Grealish has given Man Utd fans a glimpse of what they could expect if he completes a move to Old Trafford this summer during a training session in Greece.

Watford left-back Pervis Estupinan is wanted by Tottenham and Barcelona and rated at £15m - even though he has never kicked a ball for the Hornets.

Joshua King is attracting interest from Benfica

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea legend John Terry has lost £207,000 after a trendy swimwear firm he backed went bust.

Chelsea are closing in on a £40m swoop for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, with Tottenham also interested in the Seagulls skipper.

Ben Foster is a shock emergency target for both Chelsea and Everton.

Aston Villa and West Brom will do battle to sign Michael Obaefemi from Southampton for £10m.

Fulham are ready to offer Wigan's Antonee Robinson a stunning contract to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a £40m swoop for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

County cricket is braced for the biggest shake-up in a generation amid fears that the 18 first-class sides could lose at least 20 per cent in their funding from the England & Wales Cricket Board.

The chief executive of Borussia Dortmund has insisted it is "set in stone" that Jadon Sancho will not be sold this summer and rounded on former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves for claiming the German club were "bluffing".

John Obi Mikel, the former Chelsea midfielder, will make his return to English football on Monday by signing for Stoke City.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers are keeping close tabs on Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy.

Lyon are the latest big European club to register an interest in Hearts kid Aaron Hickey.