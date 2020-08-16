Man City eye Mauricio Pochettino amid Pep Guardiola doubts - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino amid doubts over Pep Guardiola's future.

Chelsea are closing on a £40million swoop for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk - beating rivals Spurs.

Leeds United are monitoring Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes.

The Singaporean group trying to buy Newcastle want Toon legend Alan Shearer as manager.

DAILY MAIL

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho after they missed several inviting chances in their Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla.

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club this summer following their Champions League failure on Friday, according to reports in Brazil.

The staggering prospect that Wigan Athletic's administration was triggered by an overseas bet was 'not impossible' but was also 'wholly unsubstantiated' - an independent arbitration panel has found.

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has already found a house in Liverpool to move into, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea are ready to move for John Stones - even if they sign £40million Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

Furious Bruno Fernandes clashed with Victor Lindelof after the defender cost Manchester United in their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are understood to have agreed terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new contract and are also closing in on the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

There are no plans to stage another Champions League finals tournament in the future, despite the stunning drama of the last week's quarter-finals.

THE TIMES

Liverpool will not receive a cash bonus should Philippe Coutinho win the Champions League with Bayern Munich, although his parent club, Barcelona, have already paid almost all of his £145 million fee.

Mikel Arteta has won a power battle at Arsenal after Raul Sanllehi left his post as the club's head of football and will get the final say on transfers.