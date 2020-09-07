Aston Villa bid £16m for Josh King - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are making a £16million bid for Bournemouth's Joshua King as they step up their search for more firepower.

Everton have asked about Valencia striker Maxi Gomez to add a striker to Carlo Ancelotti's summer spending.

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has edged closer to a move to AC Milan but has also been monitored by Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are aiming to complete the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the recommendation of Petr Cech from his former club Rennes.

THE SUN

Aston Villa want to buy Rhian Brewster from Liverpool as their search for a striker goes into overdrive.

Axed England stars Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will miss four upcoming internationals after being sent home in disgrace last night.

DAILY MIRROR

Conor Coady and Kalvin Phillips are set to win their first full England cap as Gareth Southgate prepares to experiment with a 3-4-3 in Denmark.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hopes he can repair his relationship with Jurgen Klopp this season after his angry exchange with the Liverpool manager earlier this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has blasted the French FA (FFF) after they failed to inform the club Kylian Mbappe had tested positive for coronavirus.

THE GUARDIAN

Saracens are resigned to losing Owen Farrell for their European Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster this month after the England captain's red card against Wasps last weekend.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City are still hoping to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in a £75m deal - without having any direct contact with his club Napoli.

Mikel Arteta is resigned to Mesut Ozil seeing out the final year of his contract at Arsenal after bringing him back into the fold over the weekend.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa have asked about Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez but are reluctant to meet Arsenal's asking price of around £20m.

Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for Tuesday's clash against Denmark with Trent Alexander-Arnold hopeful of a start.

West Ham are the first club to trial a ground-breaking new Covid-19 sanitiser tunnel that could help in the effort to get fans back into stadiums safely.

Middlesbrough are prepared to sell goalkeeper Aynsley Pears with one year remaining on his contract.

Newcastle could strip Joelinton of the club's famous No 9 shirt and hand it to new signing Callum Wilson.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic will go back in with an improved £400,000 plus add-ons bid for Charlton star Alfie Doughty but are prepared to land him on a pre-contract deal in January if they can't agree a fee in this window.

Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero has sounded a note of defiance as Celtic continue to be linked to Omar Colley.

SCOTTISH SUN

Craig Bryson is set to call time on his stay with Aberdeen with the 33-year-old midfielder in talks about terminating his deal eight months early.