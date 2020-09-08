Manchester United deal for Sergio Reguilon held up by Real Madrid - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's hopes of signing Sergio Reguilon are being held up by Real Madrid's insistence on a buy-back clause.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may be one step closer to solving his goalkeeping conundrum after being offered the services of Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

THE SUN

Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi has hinted he is staying - despite interest from Valencia.

The Premier League is set to be left as the only major competition in Europe not to allow five substitutes.

Wigan's potential new owners are willing to move ground to play at Leigh's Rugby League stadium.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs are set to replace the Black Lives Matter slogan on players' shirts with a patch promoting the competition's own anti-discrimination campaign.

Watford striker Andre Gray is a loan target for West Bromwich Albion.

Jordan Lukaku, brother of Inter Milan forward Romelu, is weighing up a move to England as his club Lazio are willing to sell for around £5million.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is prepared to hand in a transfer request to try and force through a move to Arsenal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Japanese government has said it is ready to stage the Olympics and Paralympics next year "at any cost" despite fresh doubts over whether sponsors will extend their contracts to cover the postponement.

The biggest study into institutional racism in British sport is to be launched in a drive to end the marginalisation of black people and other minorities which has been branded "a kind of apartheid".

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has asked to take Fikayo Tomori's No 20 shirt for the upcoming Premier League season as the defender prepares to move to Everton on loan.

THE GUARDIAN

A visit by Priti Patel, the home secretary, to leading stables in Newmarket has sparked a fresh attempt to revive horse racing's beleaguered finances.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs have launched an ambitious move to try and bring free agent Scott Fraser back to Scotland.