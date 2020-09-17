Papers: West Ham face Leicester battle for James Tarkowski

Paper talk

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

West Ham are facing competition from Leicester City in their pursuit of Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in a deal for Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac as the Gunners look to trim their squad before the end of the window.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Diego Carlos has no plans to leave Sevilla this summer, despite reported transfer interest from Manchester City.

Teden Mengi has been promoted to the Manchester United first-team squad indefinitely.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Werder Bremen's transfer chief Frank Baumann has confirmed for the first time that Aston Villa are in the race to sign wing wizard Milot Rashica.

THE SUN

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly spoken to Jadon Sancho to assure him that a deal is close to being agreed.

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding is ready to snub a possible loan move to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's team.

Mason Greenwood has had a stern talking to from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in bringing Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac back to the Bundesliga.

Manchester United could land Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira on a free transfer.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful they can secure the signing of Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson in time for him to make the squad for this weekend.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell striker Rhian Brewster in the coming weeks, but only if a buy-back clause is placed in the deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Dele Alli's Tottenham future could be in doubt after Jose Mourinho left the midfielder out of the Europa League squad.

DAILY MIRROR

Danny Rose is set to join Genoa after being frozen out at Tottenham.

A number of Liverpool's youth prospects joined Jurgen Klopp's first-team training session on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's huge clash against Chelsea.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood and Man City's Phil Foden have both made the final shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

Chelsea may let Fikayo Tomori go on loan to Rennes for the season in order to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

DAILY MAIL

DeIe Alli has not been included in the squad to face Lokomotiv Plovdiv as he faces the prospect of leaving Tottenham with Inter Milan and PSG interested.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly unable to take charge of Barcelona in an official game leaving the club's plans for the new season in jeopardy.

The staggering revelation that the PFA is paying its finance director close to £350,000-a-year has caused outrage at Football League clubs who are fighting for survival.

Premier League clubs are bracing themselves for another £100m of losses amid fears that the return of fans may be delayed until November.

Paris Saint-Germain's players are losing faith in boss Thomas Tuchel and feel his only tactic is to give the ball to Neymar, according to reports in France.

Diego Costa is being chased by Turkish side Fenerbahce as the striker prepares to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal will soon make an offer of over £36m for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

THE GUARDIAN

The administrators trying to find a buyer for Wigan Athletic fear the club could become the next Macclesfield because of the difficulty of finding willing investors during the pandemic.

THE TIMES

Sports leaders are bracing themselves for a possible month's delay to the return of fans or the prospect of having greatly reduced numbers in stadiums.

DAILY RECORD

Kelty Hearts boss Barry Ferguson has pleaded with the SPFL not to force cash strapped clubs all over the country into being priced out of playing in this season's Betfred Cup.

SCOTTISH SUN

Queens Park Rangers are weighing up a move for Ibrox outcast Jordan Jones.