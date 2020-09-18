Papers: Arsenal close in on signing Runar Alex Runarsson

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are close to signing Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon and they could yet swoop for another goalkeeper, amid interest in Brentford's David Raya.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has given his verdict on the imminent signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon, believing neither would have signed during his time at the club.

Jose Mourinho has complained at having "too many players" in his squad as Tottenham prepare to rubber-stamp the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid on Friday.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Donny van de Beek has suggested that his best position could be as an attacking midfielder ahead of his Manchester United debut.

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has stated that there could be an update regarding Chris Smalling 'over the next few days' as the Italian side push for a permanent transfer.

Manchester City have strengthened their academy with the signing of teenage defender Juan Larios from Barcelona.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Jurgen Klopp has shot down suggestions that Thiago Alcantara's imminent arrival means Gini Wijnaldum's Liverpool future is in doubt.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have discussed Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly.

Liverpool and West Ham are among several Premier League clubs offering to pay for EFL opponents to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of next week's Carabao Cup ties.

Premier League clubs are demanding that the Championship introduce a wage cap before they agree to provide financial support for the EFL.

Borussia Dortmund will complete the signing of Manchester City wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens by the start of next week.

Tottenham will place Gareth Bale on an intensive training programme to get him fully firing for his sensational return to English football.

Ronald Koeman could be without his star man Lionel Messi for three games, including El Clasico against Real Madrid, if the Argentine goes off on international duty next month.

Liverpool have enquired about Ismaila Sarr and discussed his situation with Watford, with the Reds weighing up their transfer options.

Erling Haaland is confident that Jadon Sancho will stay at Borussia Dortmund despite interest from Manchester United.

DAILY MIRROR

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov reportedly has no plans to launch a Manchester United takeover bid, despite speculation.

Is Watford's Ismaila Sarr on his way to Liverpool?

Ferran Torres insists he is not overawed at following in the footsteps of his boyhood hero David Silva.

Barcelona's chaotic summer has taken more twists with Quique Setien launching legal action against the club and Josep Maria Bartomeu facing a vote of no confidence.

DAILY STAR

Thiago is having a medical on Friday and Liverpool could move for £40m rated Ismaila Sarr next.

Lucas Torreira is closing in on a move away from Arsenal, with reports suggesting Torino are in talks over a potential loan deal for the midfielder.

Arsenal 'agreed terms' with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar on a long-term contract two weeks ago.

THE SUN

West Brom are trying to hijack Mbwana Samatta's move out of neighbours Aston Villa to Turkey.

Quique Setien will take legal action against Barcelona after revealing he was only officially sacked yesterday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United reportedly ended their interest in Thiago Alcantara after he demanded a salary of £200,000-a-week.

Chelsea are set to launch an audacious bid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham in the final piece of their blockbuster spending spree, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur's transfer spending - including the imminent return of Gareth Bale - is not a concern for the Bank of England who agreed a £175m taxpayer-backed loan to the club in June.

Georgia's place in the Autumn Nations Cup will not be threatened by an extraordinary incident in which the union's vice president shot a player in the leg.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have had a formal approach for Danny Ings rejected by Southampton, who remain hopeful of securing the England striker to a new contract.

THE TIMES

Fifa has ordered West Ham to pay Eintracht Frankfurt £5.2m after a dispute between the two clubs over money owed from the transfer of the striker Sebastien Haller.

Roy Hodgson is open to offering Nathaniel Clyne a second spell at Crystal Palace.

Sergio Aguero is unlikely to be fit for Manchester City's first match of the season away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.