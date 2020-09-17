Papers: Manchester City targeting Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have discussed Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly.

Liverpool and West Ham are among several Premier League clubs offering to pay for EFL opponents to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of next week's Carabao Cup ties.

Premier League clubs are demanding that the Championship introduce a wage cap before they agree to provide financial support for the EFL.

DAILY STAR

Thiago is having a medical on Friday and Liverpool could move for £40m rated Ismaila Sarr next.

Is Watford's Ismaila Sarr on his way to Liverpool?

Lucas Torreira is closing in on a move away from Arsenal, with reports suggesting Torino are in talks over a potential loan deal for the midfielder.

DAILY MIRROR

Russian billionaire Mikahil Prokhorov reportedly has no plans to launch a Manchester United takeover bid, despite speculation.

THE SUN

Juventus have paid £17m to cancel Gonzalo Higuain's contract with the striker set to join Inter Miami.

Gonzalo Higuain is set to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

West Brom are trying to hijack Mbwana Samatta's move out of neighbours Aston Villa to Turkey.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United reportedly ended their interest in Thiago Alcantara after he demanded a salary of £200,000-a-week.