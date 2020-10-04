Papers: Gareth Southgate furious after Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho filmed at party

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Furious Gareth Southgate will tell his England players to stop embarrassing themselves after Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho were filmed attending a packed birthday party ahead of the squad meet-up.

Chelsea will keep Callum Hudson-Odoi as Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Juventus' Douglas Costa instead.

DAILY MAIL

There is a growing annoyance among executives at Premier League clubs over pressure to provide a bailout for those in the EFL.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi has been lined up for a deadline day move to Hertha Berlin.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Fulham have opened talks over a loan deal for Denmark centre-back Joachim Andersen and are also negotiating for Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Atletico Madrid will allow Thomas Lemar out on loan for the season.

DAILY RECORD

Alex Neil has all but ruled out any chance of Preston's Daniel Johnson joining Rangers on deadline day.

Aberdeen are set to re-sign Greig Leigh on a short-term deal as Derek McInnes looks to bolster his squad before the end of the transfer window.

THE TIMES

An RFU investigation into Sale Sharks' 19 positive tests for coronavirus will begin on Monday following allegations that players had been out partying after their Premiership Cup final victory two weeks ago.