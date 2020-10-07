Papers: Liverpool and Bayern Munich now likelier destinations for Jadon Sancho

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are now seen as likelier destinations for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho next summer after Manchester United's failure to secure his signing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will consider immediately integrating new signing Facundo Pellistri into Manchester United's first-team squad following his arrival from Penarol.

Arsenal defender William Saliba could join a Championship club on loan in the coming weeks.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League managers are resigned to players attending secret parties which break Covid rules and fear they are powerless to stop them.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has revealed how he considered quitting football during the summer after he and his girlfriend contracted Covid-19.

Image: Liverpool and Bayern Munich could join the race to Jadon Sancho next summer

Julian Draxler considered leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer after being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea outcast Baba Rahman is attracting interest from Watford and Middlesbrough, who are considering a season-long loan for the left-back, according to reports.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been compared to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo by his Everton team-mate Richarlison.

THE TIMES

Gareth Southgate is planning an experimental line-up for England's friendly against Wales on Thursday with Nick Pope, the Burnley goalkeeper, hoping for the chance to apply pressure on Jordan Pickford.

Edinson Cavani is in danger of missing Manchester United's next Premier League game because he is in quarantine after completing his free transfer to Old Trafford.

THE SUN

West Ham will need to come up with a bid of around £4m to sign Watford defender Craig Dawson in the domestic window.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Kane and England's senior players held a team meeting to give the whole squad a warning on discipline.

Barcelona have been left 'furious' with Ousmane Dembele after he refused to leave the club for Manchester United, according to reports in Spain.

Image: Captain Harry Kane has reportedly warned England's players about their discipline

Jesse Lingard could still be in line for a Manchester United exit, with Porto reportedly eyeing a season-long loan deal for the out-of-favour midfielder.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has downplayed interest from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could hand a debut to Edinson Cavani at the first time of asking.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Professional Footballers' Association is facing fresh scrutiny over a £1.9m payment that was misplaced from its charity bank account.

English Football League clubs fear Championship breakaway threats loom again after "rebel" chief executives met secretly to voice frustrations at league officials over the rescue package saga.

SCOTTISH SUN

Benni McCarthy insists he had absolutely no hesitation recommending Bongani Zungu to Rangers.

Rangers have been linked with a sensational swoop for free agent Jack Wilshere.

DAILY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos could yet be offered a route out of Ibrox this month with mega rich Qatar outfit Al Duhail considering mounting a fresh move for the Colombian.

Image: Alfredo Morelos could yet leave Rangers this month

Albian Ajeti is set to offer Celtic a massive boost by returning for the Old Firm game.

THE GUARDIAN

The Six Nations countries are considering putting back the start of next year's tournament because of the financial consequences of playing matches either behind closed doors or before small numbers of spectators when the unions are all making cutbacks enforced by the pandemic.