Papers: Inter Milan target Aguero on a free

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer next summer with the Argentine's current deal set to end in June.

The Premier League descended into civil war on Sunday following the emergence of secret plans for a radical restructure of the top flight hatched by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Gareth Southgate is ready to risk the wrath of Jose Mourinho by playing Harry Kane against Denmark on Wednesday despite the England captain suffering a worrying injury scare.

Memphis Depay has hinted at a move away from Lyon in January, after failing to sign for Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Houssem Aouar is adamant staying at Lyon this summer will prove to be the right decision after he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Ronald Koeman has said Luis Suarez could have stayed at Barcelona to prove him wrong instead of moving to Atletico Madrid.

Mesut Ozil has been the subject of a £5m bid by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassri though the German midfielder is not keen to move to Asia, according to reports.

THE SUN

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City were offered chance to rejoin EFL as Man Utd and Liverpool plot revamp.

Bournemouth hope Everton will make a late move for Joshua King - after rejecting West Ham's £13m bid.

Millwall chief Steve Kavanagh believes the impact on communities will be devastating if EFL clubs go to the wall.

Chelsea outcast Lucas Piazon has lashed out at the club for their loan policy having not played for them since 2012.

THE TIMES

The chief executive of Premiership Rugby has warned professional clubs in England will go bust within weeks unless they receive a government bailout.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool are facing an anxious wait to discover if Naby Keita will be their latest player to contract Covid-19 following a spate of positive tests for British-based players on international duty.

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has ruled out placing his side in a bio-bubble to reduce the risk of players contracting Covid-19.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are aware of Manchester City's plan to land Mauricio Pochettino.

Hakim Ziyech is reportedly leaving international debut early to return to Chelsea, but the Moroccan's departure is believed to have been planned.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United chiefs are still discussing the possibility of bringing in a director of football.

Christian Pulisic claims Chelsea are targeting both the Premier League and the Champions League this season after spending close to £250m in the summer transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United chiefs are starting to believe they may already have their own version of Jadon Sancho at the club in Shola Shoretire, who has wowed youth coaches at every level.

DAILY RECORD

Xavi reckons Jack Wilshere would be the best player in Scotland if he teamed up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hatem Abd Elhamed has been placed into isolation amid more Celtic Covid-19 fears.