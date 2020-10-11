Premier League descends into civil war - papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The Premier League descended into civil war on Sunday following the emergence of secret plans for a radical restructure of the top flight hatched by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Gareth Southgate is ready to risk the wrath of Jose Mourinho by playing Harry Kane against Denmark on Wednesday despite the England captain suffering a worrying injury scare.

Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer next summer with the Argentine's current deal set to end in June.

Memphis Depay has hinted at a move away from Lyon in January, after failing to sign for Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Houssem Aouar is adamant staying at Lyon this summer will prove to be the right decision after he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

THE SUN

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City were offered chance to rejoin EFL as Man Utd and Liverpool plot revamp.

Bournemouth hope that Everton will make a late move for Joshua King - after rejecting West Ham's £13m bid.

Millwall chief Steve Kavanagh believes the impact on communities will be devastating if EFL clubs go to the wall.

Chelsea outcast Lucas Piazon has lashed out at the club for their loan policy having not played for them since 2012.

THE TIMES

A plan backed by Manchester United and Liverpool to make radical changes to English football has been condemned as "damaging" and "troubling" by the Premier League and the government.

The chief executive of Premiership Rugby has warned that professional clubs in England will go bust within weeks unless they receive a government bailout.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool are facing an anxious wait to discover if Naby Keita will be their latest player to contract Covid-19 following a spate of positive tests for British-based players on international duty.

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has ruled out placing his side in a bio-bubble to reduce the risk of players contracting Covid-19.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are aware of Manchester City's plan to land Mauricio Pochettino.

Hakim Ziyech is reportedly leaving international debut early to return to Chelsea, but the Moroccan's departure is believed to have been planned.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United chiefs are still discussing the possibility of bringing in a director of football.