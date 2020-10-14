Papers: Chelsea targeting Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are reportedly planning a stunning summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich have insisted Manchester United never approached them about Kingsley Coman despite him being linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Liverpool want a £1m loan fee for Harry Wilson as Swansea City head the chase for his signature.

DAILY MIRROR

Borussia Dortmund are not prepared to sell Jadon Sancho in January which could put an end to Manchester United's mid-season plans.

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Paul Pogba once his Manchester United contract expires next summer.

Image: Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland is a target for Chelsea

Leeds have been priced out of moves for Derby's Louie Sibley and Norwich's Todd Cantwell before Friday's domestic transfer deadline.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Portugal internationals returning to their Premier League clubs will not have to automatically quarantine on their return to England despite the fact team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.

DAILY MAIL

England are lining up a clash against Australia following New Zealand's decision to scrap next month's original friendly at Wembley due to Covid concerns.

Ronald Koeman has demanded Ousmane Dembele to report for extra training sessions while his Barcelona team-mates have been given four days off, according to reports in Spain.

Image: Jadon Sancho will not be sold by Borussia Dortmund in January

Antonio Rudiger has revealed he was not ready to 'pack it all in' at Chelsea, despite being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the recent transfer window.

DAILY STAR

David Moyes wanted the bulk of his transfer budget spent on a centre-back, with Brentford forward Said Benrahma never a priority target for West Ham.

Liverpool are keen to send Harry Wilson out on loan with Swansea and Derby among the EFL clubs interested in the midfielder.

THE TIMES

Martin Dubravka, the Newcastle United goalkeeper, has suffered a setback in his recovery from an operation on his heel that may delay his return until December.

DAILY RECORD

Charlie Adam has suggested Nir Bitton caused "a little bit of an issue" and was among players who wanted to leave Celtic during the most recent transfer window.