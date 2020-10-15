Papers: Juventus target £360m Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe swap deal

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Juventus are reportedly looking to smash the world record transfer fee with an incredible £360m bid to try and land Kylian Mbappe, in a move that would see Cristiano Ronaldo head to Paris Saint-Germain in return.
Juventus are reportedly in advanced negotiations with David Alaba's representatives over a free transfer next summer following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich.
Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman has accused his EFL counterpart Rick Parry of jeopardising a bailout for the lower divisions as the top-flight's conflict with the lower divisions continued.
Harry Maguire has no intention of asking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a break, leaving any decision over a possible lay-off firmly with the Manchester United boss.
Manchester City are ready to send midfielder Matt Smith out on loan before Friday's transfer deadline, with a number of Championship and League One clubs chasing his signature.
Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland is in line for a reunion with Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.
Wolves will test their players for Covid-19 on Friday amid anxiety in Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo was revealed to have virus on Tuesday.
THE SUN
Mesut Ozil was handed a lucrative Saudi Arabian escape route, but the Arsenal outcast opted to stay at the Gunners.
Chelsea plotted a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma before completing a deal for Edouard Mendy, according to reports.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United would reportedly consider appointing Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked in the near future.
Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Paulo Dybala's contractual situation at Juventus after identifying the Argentina star as a potential transfer target, according to reports in Italy.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Swansea City want £18m from Tottenham Hotspur for their highly-rated centre-back Joe Rodon, with the Premier League club now facing a defensive shortfall after an injury to first-team regular Eric Dier.
Newcastle United Supporters Trust have called for the club to stop taking money from season ticket holders who have been unable to attend games since March.
The Government is on a fresh collision course with football bodies as it prepares to launch the biggest overhaul in gambling legislation in 15 years.
THE GUARDIAN
The Football Association chairman, Greg Clarke, has admitted he was involved in formulating a document that advocated the introduction of Premier League B teams to the lower leagues and the creation of a Premier League 2 in early talks over Project Big Picture.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic splashed out on a private jet to ensure 'keeper Vasilis Barkas returned home fresh for the Old Firm clash and avoided being stranded in Greece because of an air traffic control strike in his country.
Former Rangers goalkeeper Peter McCloy has told Allan McGregor to forget about retirement.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic are hoping star man Ryan Christie could yet be given a dramatic 11th-hour reprieve to face Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday.