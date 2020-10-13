Papers: Papers: Liverpool owners looking to buy new European club

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Liverpool FC, could add to its sporting empire by purchasing a European football club.

The EFL rejected a £375m offer from an American investment firm for a 20 per cent stake in the league that would have helped to solve the clubs' cash crisis, it can be revealed.

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia said that the race would continue as planned despite two leading teams withdrawing from the race after the latest batch of positive coronavirus tests.

DAILY MAIL

Eric Dier is an injury doubt for England's clash with Denmark on Wednesday night - news that is sure to irritate Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

The EFL have rejected the Premier League's £150m rescue package because they do not accept the conditions attached to what is primarily a loan.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been fined £600 and given six points on his driving licence after he was caught speeding at 104mph on the M1 in the second week of lockdown.

With the domestic transfer window not closing until this Friday, both Tottenham and Leicester will battle it out to sign Joe Rodon from Swansea.

West Brom are also said to be interested in signing Bournemouth's Josh King, but their presence in the transfer race has been dismissed, given their tight budget.

Jane Allen will stand down from her role as CEO of British Gymnastics in December - but she has denied it is in response to the welfare scandal that has engulfed the sport on her watch.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has accused Liverpool and Manchester United of plotting a breakaway from the Premier League as top-flight clubs prepared to declare war on their Project Big Picture (PBP) agenda at a crucial meeting on Wednesday.

The BBC believed they were "all systems go" to broadcast this year's Gallagher Premiership final to a terrestrial audience before talks fell through, Telegraph Sport understands.

Anger over the ban on crowds at sporting events has intensified following the emergence of footage of Arsene Wenger being loudly serenaded at the London Palladium.

THE SUN

Manchester United and Liverpool may ramp up Euro Super League plans in a bitter twist if Project Big Picture is snubbed.

Everton target Sergio Romero has begged Manchester United to let him leave after his transfer window hell.

Danny Welbeck is wanted by Brighton on a free transfer after his release from Watford, reports say.

DAILY MIRROR

Nathaniel Clyne is closing in on a move to Crystal Palace.

Said Benrahma will hold crisis talks with Brentford with his move to West Ham in doubt.

Juan Mata has rejected a huge offer to join an unnamed Saudi Arabian club - believing he can win a trophy with Manchester United this season.