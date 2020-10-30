Papers: Man City monitor Patson Daka as potential Sergio Aguero replacement

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City have reportedly instructed scouts to monitor RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Donny van de Beek has unsurprisingly admitted he would love to play more games for Manchester United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw have been told to provide width similar to David Beckham and Ryan Giggs during Manchester United's glory years.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Fabinho insists the position of centre-back is becoming "increasingly natural" to him as he hinted at a desire for a new contract at Liverpool.

Kalidou Koulibaly says he's 'staying calm' as speculation mounts over his future at Napoli amid continued links to Liverpool.

Liverpool continue to be linked with Ozan Kabak, despite the Echo understanding they are not currently interested in the centre-back.

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated that Anthony Gordon is firmly part of his plans at Everton and has the same opportunity to play as others in the squad.

Theo Walcott has hinted at a longer stay at Southampton following his loan move from Everton.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he is not worried about his lack of goals this season, as Mikel Arteta's team prepare to travel to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jeffrey Schlupp believes Crystal Palace have found the perfect position for Wilfried Zaha by playing him as a striker.

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho has ordered his Spurs flops to 11am training and admits he wanted to sub all 11 players off at half-time in Antwerp loss.

Mauricio Pochettino is 'looking' at a Premier League job, with Manchester United firmly in the frame, according to his former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen.

Crystal Palace are to check blinds at Wolves after Roy Hodgson fumed at BT Sport for showing post-match inquest.

Paul Scholes has told Manchester United to sign Dayot Upamecano and claims he is the 'type of defender' his old club need.

Mike Ashley has finally agreed to refund Newcastle season ticket holders for games they cannot watch.

DAILY MAIL

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has been kept out of the loop regarding a proposed £200m takeover, despite playing an instrumental role in shaping the club's identity since joining eight years ago today.

Michail Antonio is facing six weeks out with a hamstring tear as the number of Premier League stars with soft tissue injuries nears 50 per cent more than at the same stage last season.

The Football Association is in talks with the world's leading sportswear brands about them buying into the historic new diversity code.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been left in limbo after a move to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami fell through.

Phil Foden is set to be considered for an England call-up next week following his non-inclusion for disciplinary issues earlier this month.

Slaven Bilic has revealed he held further talks with West Brom bosses to discuss the controversial sale of Ahmed Hegazi amid growing tension behind the scenes at The Hawthorns.

West Brom, Aston Villa and Fulham will feature in a fourth successive Pay Per View fixture after the Premier League confirmed the latest selection of box office games in November.

Karim Benzema has reportedly apologised to Vinicius Junior after urging his Real Madrid team-mates to not pass to him during Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real Madrid are ready to make Juventus a very tempting swap offer in order to sign Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

Fabinho is almost certainly ruled out of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Manchester City next weekend.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football League clubs have opened talks about potentially cutting staff after being left "in limbo" as the Government's furlough scheme draws to an end.

The Premier League is preparing to set more ambitious diversity targets among coaching staff and in boardrooms.

The rival investors bidding for control of Burnley consider Sean Dyche to be central to their plans, but the manager's future could be complicated if chairman Mike Garlick remains at the club.

The RFU has warned that community clubs, players and volunteers will "disappear forever" unless it receives a Government bailout after revealing an expected revenue shortfall of £145m.

THE TIMES

The RFU launched disciplinary proceedings against 13 Barbarians players yesterday, hours after Eddie Jones had accused the invitational side of turning rugby into a "laughing stock" for causing last Sunday's match against England to be cancelled.

Jonny Hill has been given the opportunity to complete a rare hat-trick by winning three titles in three weeks after being awarded his England debut against Italy in Saturday's Six Nations decider in Rome.

Counties could be hit with financial penalties for failing to meet diversity targets as the sport responds to accusations of racism within the game.

DAILY MIRROR

Sunderland chief Jim Rodwell has warned the Black Cats are not immune from the fate he fears for many football clubs if the Government does not step in.

Chris Wilder is "baffled and frustrated" with John Lundstram for refusing to sign a new improved contract - and will try to sell him in January.

Matteo Guendouzi has hinted his Arsenal career may already be over after his latest comments evaluating his time at the club.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham's Michail Antonio will be out for a month with a hamstring tear.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has insisted that "there was never a personal problem" between himself and Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese tactician's second spell as Chelsea manager.

Matteo Guendouzi has revealed how Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno pushed him to move to Germany.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers and Celtic's Europa League performances could net Scotland an automatic Champions League spot in 2022.