Papers: Brighton's Tariq Lamptey monitored by Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Sevilla

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Atletico Madrid have joined Bayern Munich and Sevilla in keeping tabs on Brighton sensation Tariq Lamptey.

The Government is set to speed up a review into gambling sponsorship in football as clubs fear lucrative shirt deals with betting companies could be banned.

Ryan Sessegnon has become the latest Premier League star to reveal that he has received vile racist abuse on social media.

Image: Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is attracting attention

Barcelona will make one final bid for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in January as his contract continues to run down, according to reports.

PFA supremo Gordon Taylor has hit back at critics of his union's approach to the issue of dementia in football.

Barcelona's interim president Carles Tusquets wants elections to take place before the end of the year as he tries to put the club's finances in order as quickly as possible.

Saracens are set for a return to the Premiership next year even if they can't earn promotion on the field, while ambitious Ealing could be offered a chance to buy a place in the elite.

DAILY MIRROR

UEFA may award the postponed Euro 2021 tournament to one nation amid the ongoing global pandemic, with Russia tipped to be the host.

Lionel Messi was allegedly told "if you don't like what I said, you know where the door is" in a row with former Barcelona boss Quique Setien.

Image: Lionel Messi tried to leave Barcelona in the summer

Premier League chiefs are making a fresh offer to the EFL.

Dele Alli has been left in the dark about his Tottenham exile.

Thiago Alcantara's father claims PSG missed out on the Liverpool star so signed brother Rafinha instead.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The PFA has become the first major organisation from inside the sport to throw their weight behind recognising dementia in football as an industrial disease.

Brighton striker Neal Maupay was dropped from the game against Tottenham due to attitude problems.

The Premier League has finally agreed to bail out Championship clubs - but only those who can demonstrate genuine need.

DAILY RECORD

Scotland's clubs have joined together to boot out a controversial proposal to impose mandatory 3-0 defeats for coronavirus call-offs.

Rangers reportedly remain interested in Sampdoria midfielder Jakub Jankto.

Shamed Rangers stars Jordan Jones and George Edmundson are set to be dragged into the dock by the SFA after being suspended by the Ibrox club for breaching coronavirus protocol to go to a house party.

The Scottish Government has praised Rangers for taking quick action against Jordan Jones and George Edmundson following their Covid-19 breaches.

SCOTTISH SUN

Craig Levein believes Dundee United could try and sell Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland to try and ease their cash crisis.

Dundee have confirmed one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19.

THE TIMES

The leading researcher into football's dementia links has said he has been shocked by the sport's failure to commission more studies of the problem.