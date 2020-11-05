Papers: Barcelona plot Tanguy Ndombele bid

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a summer transfer bid for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Chelsea will 'try again' for West Ham star Declan Rice in January.

Manchester City and Liverpool are among the four clubs fighting it out for David Alaba's signature.

Borussia Dortmund are 'optimistic' star striker Erling Haaland will pen a new deal at the club as they denied reports of a £68m release clause.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League will hold talks with broadcasters as to whether it should continue with the pay-per-view system following a meeting of all 20 clubs on Thursday.

Image: Tanguy Ndombele joined Tottenham for a club-record fee last summer - but is reportedly a target for Barcelona

South Africa have reaffirmed their commitment to the Rugby Championship for the next decade, organizers SANZAAR said on Wednesday, bringing an end to speculation the world champions may look to join Europe's Six Nations.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are preparing to discuss a contract extension for Mohamed Elneny following his excellent start to the season.

Brendan Rodgers believes Jamie Vardy has benefited from his extended international exile following the Leicester striker's blistering start to the season.

The FA have angered non-League and lower-division clubs by refusing to contribute to the production costs of streaming this weekend's FA Cup first-round ties.

Rick Parry has drawn a new battle line between the EFL and Government - warning that a ban on gambling sponsorship deals would lead to further financial ruin for clubs.

THE TIMES

Philip Cocu's future as the Derby County manager is in doubt after a late goal from the substitute Macauley Bonne gave QPR victory.

The Scottish Football Association are set to make 18 staff redundant, with chief executive Ian Maxwell preparing for a series of cost-cutting measures as a result of the pandemic.

DAILY MIRROR

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has talked up his club's chances of landing Paul Pogba in the transfer market.

Manchester United moved to sign youngster Amad Diallo after missing out on preferred target Moussa Diaby.

Image: Arsenal are reportedly set to open contract talks with midfielder Mohamed Elneny

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke admits the club could be forced to sell one of their prized assets in the near future.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been blasted as 'ignorant' by former Juventus defender Pasquale Bruno, who accused the superstar of lacking respect for his team-mates.

DAILY STAR

Ruthless Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to axe John Stones again to hand the defender another huge blow.

Roman Abramovich has blocked Chelsea's move for Juventus outcast Paulo Dybala to protect new signings Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, according to reports in Italy.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham could consider bringing Christian Eriksen back from Inter Milan in the January transfer window, according to reports from Italy.

Image: Juventus are reportedly interested in re-signing Paul Pogba

Leeds United transfer target Michael Olise has a release clause of just £8m in his Reading contract, according to reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Mark Wilson claims Nice are set to lodge a £10m bid for Celtic star Ryan Christie in January.

Milan Heca is one of seven first-team players and two goalies who will miss Sparta Prague's clash with Celtic.

Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds knew Robbie Neilson was destined to return to Hearts after he requested maroon in the Arabs' away strip.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers and Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has joined Belgian side Charleroi as he attempts to reboot his career.