Papers: Manchester United risk missing out on Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United risk missing out on Mauricio Pochettino if they do not act soon, with pressure growing on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Premier League have hired a firm from Boston - home of Liverpool's American owners - to help with the next stage of Project Big Picture.

Paul Pogba could be set for a summer move to Real Madrid after Manchester United reportedly dropped their asking price to as little as €60m (£53m).

Che Adams has opened up on his relief at staying at Southampton after breaking his goal drought.

West Brom could make a shock move for Lee Bowyer as boss if they continue to struggle under Slaven Bilic.

Gareth Southgate has offered his unwavering support to Jordan Pickford and revealed he held heart-to-heart talks with his England No1.

A former police officer has told how he took the World Cup trophy off Nobby Stiles and replaced it with a fake after England's 1966 victory.

Gareth Southgate will lay down the law to England bad boy Phil Foden after recalling him to his squad.

Schalke are reportedly willing to sell Liverpool transfer target Ozan Kabak for just £18m in January, with the 20-year-old being considered by Jurgen Klopp as a replacement for the injured Virgil van Dijk.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has become personally involved in trying to get Heung-Min Son to sign a new contract at the club, and has promised to give him a contract which matches Harry Kane's weekly wages.

Liverpool star Fabinho is reportedly looking to extend his contract with the club and is said to be in the same situation as Virgil van Dijk, who has two years remaining.

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici says he 'loves' Paul Pogba and has refused to rule out a transfer move for the Manchester United midfielder.

Manchester United made an audacious £45m move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby on deadline day but failed, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sweating on his Manchester United job as concern grows inside Old Trafford over recent performances.

Manchester United received a boost in their Jadon Sancho pursuit after Borussia Dortmund admitted there is a 'limit' to how long they can bat away interest.

Bayern Munich whizkid Jamal Musiala looks set to receive his maiden call-up to the England Under-21s.

EFL bosses have reportedly given the thumbs-up for Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan's takeover of Derby.

Manchester United refused to panic over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job after another embarrassing performance this week but will assess his future if his side's form does not improve.

The government has been accused of compounding the damaging impact of its ban on all organised children's sport outside of school with "nightmare" new guidelines on extra-curricular activities inside schools.

Sport hailed the furlough extension until March as a "godsend" on Thursday night as clubs forecast hundreds of jobs had been saved across football, rugby and cricket.

Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president, has called for FIFA to return to the old handball law claiming the changes have damaged the game.

Jorge Mendes is set to face scrutiny from FIFA over his relationship with Wolverhampton Wanderers when the world governing body introduces its new agents' regulations next year.

Premier League clubs are to abandon pay-per-view matches in a victory for fan power after protests by supporters against the £14.95 charge.

Mesut Ozil thought his Mercedes' speedometer was in km/h when he was caught speeding at 97mph on the M1, a court was told.

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the next 10 years at least in a deal worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Billy Gilmour reckons he has silenced the doubters who said he would get lost in England.

Gary Holt hopes being left out by Steve Clarke will help Robby McCrorie get back to his best.

Former Rangers defender Lee Hodson has opened the door to Hamilton Accies making his loan deal permanent.