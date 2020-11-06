Barcelona ready to sell Man Utd target Ousmane Dembele - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are ready to sell five players including Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele in January in an effort to raise some cash and address their concerning finances.

Erling Haaland has a verbal agreement to leave Borussia Dortmund according to reports in Spain.

New Manchester United signing Charlie McNeill is reportedly impressing the club's coaches with his performances in training.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham's progress over a new Heung-Min Son contract has been slowed by the player's representation change.

Football fans will be able to see exactly how much agents earn from transfer deals when new regulations come into force next year, Fifa has said.

The Six Nations is not planning to postpone the 2021 tournament to wait for the return of supporters at matches next year.

The All Blacks brand could be sold to the highest bidder with New Zealand Rugby seeking outside investment to cope with financial losses caused by Covid-19.

DAILY MAIL

Slaven Bilic is under mounting pressure as West Brom consider ending his 16-month reign as manager and could take action after Sunday's clash with Tottenham.

Frank Lampard has challenged Thiago Silva to have a similar impact on Chelsea's defence to Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and Vincent Kompany at Manchester City.

New testing rules for Premier League players are risking chaos for top-flight squads.

The strained relationship with Manchester United has seen Everton's attempts to sign Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo hit a brick wall in the past 15 months.

A group of Championship clubs are urging the EFL to sell a stake in their three divisions to private equity in an attempt to safeguard their future.

The extension of main tour events in Australia through to mid-February is being strongly considered as tennis continues to grapple with the fallout from the Coronavirus crisis.

THE SUN

Football's coronavirus crisis is bad news for ticket touts and not many hearts will bleed for them, says West Ham's Karren Brady.