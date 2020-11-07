England's Nations League game against Iceland could be called off - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

England's Nations League clash with Iceland is in danger of being called off after the UK government's travel ban on anyone entering the country from Denmark - and Premier League clubs are now almost certain to stop some of their stars linking up for international duty to avoid losing them for a fortnight when the season resumes.

West Ham are on red alert as French giants Lyon prepare to sell £30m-rated striker Moussa Dembele.

Sergio Romero is back in training at Manchester United and counting down the days to the next transfer window.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has insisted Lionel Messi faces a pay cut from his lucrative contract should the wantaway superstar consider an extension.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Steve Clarke's plans for Scotland's Euro 2020 decider against Serbia have sustained an early blow with the news that Ryan Fraser suffered a hamstring injury.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta will have no regrets about allowing Emi Martinez to stay in the Premier League even if he has a stormer against Arsenal on Sunday.

Phil Foden is set to receive a big pay rise at Manchester City and is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Etihad early next year.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Callum Hudson-Odoi flouted Covid-19 lockdown rules for a second time as he had a night out with Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori.

Arsene Wenger has labelled Arsenal's decision to sack club mascot Gunnersaurus as "unjustifiable" and "incomprehensible".

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's agent has reportedly admitted Arsenal are keen in the 20-year-old.

SUNDAY MAIL

Steve Clarke insists he can handle the pressure of getting Scotland to a first major tournament in 23 years.

Steven Gerrard is set to unleash new boy Bongani Zungu as he looks to strengthen Rangers' grip on top spot in the Premiership.

SCOTTISH SUN

Switzerland have dumped Old Firm strikers Albian Ajeti and Cedric Itten from their squad for their upcoming internationals.