Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in line for England call-up - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Patrick Bamford's exploits for Leeds United have propelled him into contention for an England call-up, with Gareth Southgate considering the striker as he waits to discover whether a shoulder injury will cause Marcus Rashford to withdraw from the latest squad.

Eddie Jones is ready to unleash nine England forwards on Georgia at Twickenham on Saturday, reprising a tactical plan he used to beat the same opposition when he was Japan coach.

England's Nations League game with Iceland could be played at a neutral venue amid further complications due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE SUN

Memphis Depay has hinted he is far from happy at Lyon following a cryptic dig at the club hierarchy.

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o is stable in hospital after he was involved in a horror car accident, according to reports.

Issa Diop sparked a frantic search involving four groundsman, a player welfare officer, a body scanner and a magnet - after losing his wedding ring against Fulham.

The Premier League has told clubs not to release Denmark, Sweden and Iceland internationals for the three country's upcoming fixtures.

DAILY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has his players' backing despite Manchester United's total inconsistency.

Gareth Southgate says Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not in his most recent England squad because he is not as versatile as his other options at right-back.

DAILY MAIL

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney confirmed they plan to make a documentary if their bid to purchase non-league football club Wrexham AFC is successful.

England and Chelsea players Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori have explained to Chelsea that they misunderstood London's Tier 2 lockdown rules last month when dined out together.

Leeds are planning to write to the Premier League and PGMOL requesting more clarity on VAR and the offside law after Patrick Bamford had a goal controversially ruled out at Crystal Palace.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wales are hopeful of Gareth Bale playing in their Nations League fixtures next week despite needing an ice-pack on his ankle after playing in the victory over West Bromwich Albion.

An alliance is building behind independent regulation and fundamental reform of English football before Tuesday's parliamentary grilling of the three most powerful administrators in the national game.

DAILY RECORD

Mohamed Elyounoussi is adamant no one should question his commitment and insists the united front shown by Neil Lennon's players at Fir Park confirms everyone shares a deep desire to produce for the champions.

SCOTTISH SUN

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Inter's Aleksandar Kolarov made a dramatic dash home to Serbia on Sunday night - so they can face Scotland on Thursday.