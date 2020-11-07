Lionel Messi future plus England's Nations League game against Iceland could be called off - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

England's Nations League clash with Iceland is in danger of being called off after the UK government's travel ban on anyone entering the country from Denmark - and Premier League clubs are now almost certain to stop some of their stars linking up for international duty to avoid losing them for a fortnight when the season resumes.

West Ham are on red alert as French giants Lyon prepare to sell £30m-rated striker Moussa Dembele.

Sergio Romero is back in training at Manchester United and counting down the days to the next transfer window.

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati faces months out after injuring his knee in Saturday's 5-2 home victory over Real Betis.

Manchester City will battle Juventus and Barcelona to sign Lillian Thuram's son Marcus from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to reports.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has insisted Lionel Messi faces a pay cut from his lucrative contract should the wantaway superstar consider an extension.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has named a 41-man squad for the Azzurri's upcoming matches as there are question marks over a number of players due to coronavirus concerns.

Southampton and Brentford chasing £2.8m Austrian speedster Husein Balic, who is one of the fastest players in football after he was clocked running 20 metres in just 2.75 seconds.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate expects Declan Rice to be one of his future leaders following his switch from Republic of Ireland last year and tracking dual-nationality players has now become an important part of the England manager's job.

Steve Clarke's plans for Scotland's Euro 2020 decider against Serbia have sustained an early blow with the news that Ryan Fraser suffered a hamstring injury.

Harry Kane has defended himself after being criticised for winning a penalty against Brighton last weekend, saying there was "no doubt" he would have been awarded a free-kick if the incident had happened in a different area of the pitch.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta will have no regrets about allowing Emi Martinez to stay in the Premier League even if he has a stormer against Arsenal today.

Phil Foden is set to receive a big pay rise at Manchester City and is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Etihad early next year.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Callum Hudson-Odoi flouted Covid-19 lockdown rules for a second time as he had a night out with Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori.

Arsene Wenger has labelled Arsenal's decision to sack club mascot Gunnersaurus as "unjustifiable" and "incomprehensible".

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's agent has reportedly admitted Arsenal are keen on the 20-year-old.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been slammed by his former Gunners teammate Lukas Podolski for his decision on Mesut Ozil.

SUNDAY MAIL

Steve Clarke insists he can handle the pressure of getting Scotland to a first major tournament in 23 years.

Steven Gerrard is set to unleash new boy Bongani Zungu as he looks to strengthen Rangers' grip on top spot in the Premiership.

SCOTTISH SUN

Switzerland have dumped Old Firm strikers Albian Ajeti and Cedric Itten from their squad for their upcoming internationals.