Liverpool's Joe Gomez fears he may miss rest of season after England injury - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool's Joe Gomez fears he could miss the rest of the season and Euro 2021 after suffering a serious knee injury on England duty.

Paul Elliott has strong support inside the FA to become the governing body's first black chairman, as the search for a new figurehead began in earnest on Wednesday.

The number of footballers seeking treatment for gaming addiction has soared since the first coronavirus lockdown, a leading psychotherapist has revealed.

South Wales Police have opened an investigation into former Wales international David Cotterill after he was accused by former team-mates of cheating them out of a combined total of almost £400,000.

The coach of Britain's six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny has been sensationally sacked ahead of the Tokyo Games for multiple offences including 'inappropriate relationships with riders'.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate held crisis talks to reassure the England squad following Greg Clarke's offensive comments.

James Tarkowski has described why he has turned down a new Burnley contract in a bid to take back control of his own career.

Senior football figures warned of a potential conflict of interest at the Football Association on Wednesday night, after a long-serving Premier League executive was hired as interim chairman.

The damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic on women's football across the world have been laid bare in a new survey that reveals widespread salary cuts and contract terminations.

County cricketers are close to agreeing a 10 per cent pay cut over the winter to help their clubs survive cricket's covid financial crisis.

As the All England Club prepares to announce the results of Wimbledon's pandemic insurance, their counterparts at the Lawn Tennis Association have revealed a £30m shortfall in revenues for 2020 as a result of Covid-19.

Brighton are 'hopeful' the Football Association will give them permission to reopen their girls' academy this month during England's second coronavirus lockdown.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly held conversations with Lionel Messi's father as they attempt to convince the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to sign a pre-contract agreement with them in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to join Wolves, should he make a return to the Premier League.

Shkodran Mustafi's Arsenal future is anything but certain, with the defender's father claiming he can "imagine everything" when discussing the player's next move.

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been offered a return to management with La Liga club Athletic Bilbao.

Tony Pulis is in advanced talks with Sheffield Wednesday to succeed Garry Monk.